The 21 best Super Bowl TV sales: I’ve hand-picked the top last-minute deals

It's almost here. The Super Bowl 59 is just days away, which means time is running out to shop for Super Bowl TV sales. As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Super Bowl TV sales for seven years, I've scoured through all the offers to hand-pick the 21 top deals that are still available.

Super Bowl TV sales always offer record-low prices on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous and feature-packed OLED display or need a big-screen budget display, there's a TV on the list for everyone's Super Bowl viewing needs.

Below, I've listed links to all the top Super Bowl TV sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, followed by my pick of today's 21 best deals. I've also highlighted my top 5 offers, including this Samsung 85-inch 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy with a free Samsung 40-inch HD TV.

Further down the page, you'll find a live list of all the best Super Bowl TV deals still available, which I'll update through Super Bowl Sunday (February 9). Most Super Bowl sales will end on Sunday at Midnight, so keep that in mind while browsing today's deals.

My top 5 Super Bowl TV deal picks

60-86 inch Super Bowl TV deals

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 85-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The best Super Bowl TV deal might just be this 85-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $799.99, plus an additional Samsung 40-inch TV for free. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung 85-inch QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,999.99 now $1,749.99 at Samsung If you want a massive display to watch the big game, Samsung's 2024 85-inch QNX1D Series display is $2,250 off, bringing the price down to a record low. Thanks to mini-LED backlighting, the QLED display delivers bright, bold colors and sharp contrast, which, combined with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, delivers a cinematic viewing experience.

Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $749.99 now $528 at Amazon TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a big-screen display to watch Super Bowl Sunday.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 ahead of the Super Bowl. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you want to watch the game on a 70-inch display, this is a fantastic price on Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Looking for a cheap big-screen TV for the big game? You can't get much better than this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

50-55 inch Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $529.99 - $100 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Super Bowl OLED TV deals

LG C3 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching the Super Bowl, and you can get a whopping $1,100 discount on the 65-inch model.

Samsung 55-inch S85D OLED TV: was $1,399.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has reduced the price of the 55-inch Samsung S85D to $949.99 - $50 cheaper than on Black Friday. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included. It's not every day you find a deal on a 55-inch OLED TV for under $1,000, so this is one worth checking out for the Super Bowl.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,195 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,195.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to a record-low price of just $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,149.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.