Super Bowl TV deals 2023: today's best sales on 4K, OLED and QLED TVs

Your 2023 Super Bowl TV deals guide with all of today's best sales around the web on a range of 4K, QLED and OLED displays. We've scoured through retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart to find the best Super Bowl TV deals and rounded them up for you just below.



Some of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV, on sale for a record-low price of $1,699 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). Other highlights include this monster-sized Samsung 85-inch 4K TV marked down to $999.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,399.99) and TCL's 65-inch Mini-LED QLED TV for $699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99).



We've split our Super Bowl TV sales selection by screen size, 60-85 inches, 50-59-inch, and 32-49 inches and picked a standout model for our Super Bowl TV deal of the day. Further down the page you'll also see our picks for the best TV to watch Super Bowl 2023, the best mid-range TV, and the best budget TV.



The Super Bowl LVII falls on February 12, and we'll be updating this guide with all the best TV deals leading up to the big game, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest offers.

The best Super Bowl TV sales

Super Bowl TV deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is this entry-level Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

60-85 inch Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want the latest and greatest TV, LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K Smart TV was a best-seller during Black Friday, and Best Buy has this massive 85-inch model on sale for $999.99 - a fantastic price for a display that size. The Samsung TV features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities powered by Tizen - all for under $1,000, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV features, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This whopping 75-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $2,299.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include the best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,599.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,299.99 $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,299.99 $3,299.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series makes our Super Bowl roundup with this 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $519.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

An excellent price for a large mid-range TV from LG. It may not offer the highest-quality picture like some of the more expensive OLED displays, but this is available for at least half the price – all the while, it still offers top-end 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. It's well-suited to watching sports, films, and your favorite TV shows, plus you have voice controls and built-in access to top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $429.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 is unheard of, which is why this TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV for just $369.99 is such a great deal. TCL's 2022 4 Series TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

50-59 inch Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest mid-size Super Bowl TV deal is this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $269.99. TCL's 2022 4 Series TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) Sony A90J series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Premium Super Bowl TV deals are live at Amazon, and the retailer has the brilliant Sony A90J 55-inch OLED TV down a record-low price of $1,798. This particular model is ranked as one of our picks for the best TV money can buy right now, as we were blown away by its picture quality when we reviewed it. Yep, it's pricey, but the Sony A90J is going to give you gorgeous colors, limitless blacks, and fantastic sound to top it all off.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $369.99 now $319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a mid-range budget Super Bowl TV deal, you can get the 50-inch Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for just $319.99. A fantastic value, the 50-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $320.

(opens in new tab) LG 50-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $549.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include a $120 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 50-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

32-49 inch Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $269.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our cheapest Super Bowl TV deal is the 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV on sale for a record-low of just $229.99. The Hisense set packs in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, smart capabilities with the Google Assistant and a handy voice remote - all for under $230 which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43-inch 4K TV: was $369.99 now $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We highly rated Amazon's Omni Series TVs for their bang for the buck in our review, and unlike Amazon's 4-Series, this set comes with Alexa built-in, so you can control your TV completely hands-free. This week, the 43-inch model is on sale for $289 - $50 more than the record-low price.

3 best TVs for the Super Bowl 2023

(Image credit: LG)

1. LG C2 Series OLED TV Best overall Super Bowl TV deal Specifications Screen size: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch Resolution: 4K HD Display technology: OLED Smart TV: LG ThinqQ AI, webOS Curved: No specifications Screen Size 42-inch - 77-inch Colour Silver Screen Type OLED Read more ▼ $946.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $1,696.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning picture quality + WebOS smart platform + Ultra-thin design + Frequently discounted Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The LG C2 OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV, and for a good reason. It has everything you'd want in your dream TV, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You're also getting virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design that all results in a premium home cinema setup for watching this year's big game.

2. TCL 6-Series with Mini LED Best mid-range Super Bowl TV Specifications Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution: 4K HDR Display technology: QLED Smart TV: Roku Curved: No specifications Screen Size 55-inch - 65-inch Colour Black HDR HDR Read more ▼ $648 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $828.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $963.90 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Mini LED backlighting + Supports Dolby Vision + Roku streaming service built-in Reasons to avoid - Can’t do 4K gaming

This TCL Mini LED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your mid-range dream TV. The QLED display delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision HDR. You're also getting the Roku experience and voice control built-in, so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, control the volume, and more.

(Image credit: Hisense)

3. Hisense U8H Series Best budget Super Bowl TV Specifications Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Display technology: QLED Smart TV: Yes Curved: No specifications Screen Size 55-inch - 65-inch Colour Black Screen Type LED Read more ▼ $630.62 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $898 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic value + Brilliant colors + Voice remote Reasons to avoid - Average audio experience

The Hisense U8H Quantum Series TV is the latest model from the budge brand and comes in a range of sizes, starting at 55 inches and going up to 75 inches. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and mini-LED backlighting. The Hisense set also includes smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the handy voice remote.

Super Bowl TV deals 2023: FAQs

When is the Super Bowl 2023? The Super Bowl takes place on the 2nd Sunday of February, so the Super Bowl LVII 2023 takes place on February 12 this year in Glendale, Arizona.

When do Super Bowl TV sales begin? Super Bowl TV sales have already begun from retailers like Best Buy and Samsung, with impressive savings from brands including Sony, LG, TCL, and more. We should see more retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, launch their Super Bowl TV deals at the end of this month when we know what teams will match up on Sunday, February 12.



We'll be covering all the latest Super Bowl TV sales on this page, as well as all of today's stand-out TV deals, so you can be sure all the best offers will be on this page.

What Super Bowl TV deals can you expect? The beginning of the year is a fantastic time to score TV deals, thanks to retailers offering substantial discounts on 2022 sets to make room for new stock. That means you can find record-low prices on premium displays, like LG's C2 OLED TV, which was ranked as our best TV.



If you're looking for a budget set, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy bring back Black Friday prices on brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Vizio. You'll find 75-inch displays under $500, which is a great deal if you're looking for a big-screen TV packed with essential features such as 4K HD resolution and smart capabilities.



Our selection of Super Bowl TV sales is split into three categories which include the best TVs for watching the Super Bowl, the best mid-range TVs, and the best budget TVs. You'll find a range of sizes and prices in each category, so there are plenty of options to choose from for the upcoming big game.

Are Super Bowl TV deals better than Black Friday? Super Bowl TV deals vs. Black Friday - which holiday event brings the biggest discounts? It really depends on what kind of TV you're looking for as both sale events offer substantial discounts on a wide range of displays.



Super Bowl TV sales are known to offer record-low prices on big, premium displays with OLED and QLED panels. Retailers are marketing to people who want to upgrade their home cinema for Super Bowl Sunday, and that means a big display that delivers a premium picture experience. You'll also often find the same deals during Black Friday on 2022 TVs, like LG's C2 OLED display, which is back down to the cheapest price we saw back in November.



While you can still find premium displays on sale during Black Friday, you'll also find super cheap TVs from budget brands like Vizio and Onn. down to stunningly-low prices from Walmart and Best Buy. Retailers like Walmart typically advertise these cheap TVs in their Black Friday ads, so once the sale goes live - the sets will sell out within hours.



So the answer is, if you're looking for a big-screen TV from a reputable brand with premium features, Super Bowl TV deals offer the best discounts. If you want to grab the cheapest TV possible, then you should hold out for the 2023 Black Friday sale.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to upcoming Presidents' Day sales which will also include Presidents' Day TV sales.