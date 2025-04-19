Samsung's weekend sale is slashing prices on best-selling TVs – save up to $2,800

It's never been a better time to save on one of Samsung's best-selling and best-rated TVs. The retailer is slashing prices on older-model displays, with up to $2,800 in savings, plus discounts and freebies when you order a new 2025 TV.



• Shop Samsung's full sale

• Order and save on new Samsung TVs



Samsung has just released its new 2025 TVs, and the retailer has an exclusive $100 discount plus a free Music Frame, worth $399.99, or a $100 Samsung credit. Samsung's 2025 models include several QLED TVs, OLED displays, and updated The Frame and The Frame Pro TVs.



If you don't mind going for an older-model Samsung TV, you can find better-than-Black Friday prices on a wide range of displays, from big-screen budget TVs and premium OLED displays. I've listed the 10 best Samsung TV deals below with prices starting at just $479.99.



Whether you want to buy Samsung's latest and greatest in TV technology or want to grab an incredible bargain on one of last year's best-selling TVs, all of Samsung's current deals are limited-time offers.

Samsung weekend sale: the 10 best TV deals

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer has a massive $1,200 discount on the 75-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung QN900D 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: was $6,299.99 now $3,499.99 at Samsung If you want to upgrade to an 8K display, Samsung's QN900D is an outstanding option. It offers stunning picture quality, effective 8K AI upscaling, and a sleek, slim build. The Samsung QN900D Series also packs a 240Hz refresh rate at 4K, 120Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor under the hood. Today's deal from Samsung slashes $2,800 off the price, bringing it down to a record-low.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,999.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is a great value for money after this huge $1,300 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's spring sale offers a $110 discount on the popular DU7200 Series model, bringing the 70-inch display down to just $479.99 – an incredible price. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $500.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal. While it's an older-model, released in 2024, it still has the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM and a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's spring sale brings the 65-inch model to a new record-low price.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $899.99 - a new record-low price. That’s an outstanding deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Shop more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now or check out the latest Samsung promo codes for even more ways to save.