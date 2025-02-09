Win or lose... Super Bowl Sunday is the last day to get a free Samsung TV from Best Buy

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday, and whether you're a Chiefs fan or an Eagles fan or hate watching because your team didn't make it, Best Buy is still giving away a free Samsung TV.



Yes, that's right. Best Buy is giving away a free 40-inch HD TV when you buy Samsung's 85-inch 4K Crystal Smart TV for just $799.99 (was $1,099.99). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV on its own, and the additional display that retails for $249.99 on its own sweetens the deal.



Samsung's DU7200 was released in 2024 and has been a reader favorite here at TechRadar thanks to its capable features and excellent price point. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and PurColor technology, which results in impressive picture quality. You're also getting an easy-to-use Tizen operating system for seamless streaming from all your favorite apps.



Remember that this incredible offer ends tonight, along with more of Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals, which I've listed further down the page. Free TVs with purchases don't come around often, so you should snag this rare Super Bowl deal before it's too late.

Last day: get a free Samsung TV from Best Buy

Samsung 85-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Today is the last day to get this 85-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $799.99, with a Samsung 40-inch HD TV thrown in for free. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to a record-low price of just $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $549.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $549.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.

Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is another great deal on an enormous display at Best Buy. LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

