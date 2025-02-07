NordVPN's birthday is here – and you can celebrate with some serious discounts

TechRadar's top-rated VPN, NordVPN, is turning 13 years old and has decided to celebrate by offering a whole host of discounts and extra perks.

Starting from February 5, if you're in the US you can save up to 72% when signing up for its 2-year subscription. To maximize the savings even further, you should opt for its top-tier Prime plan – which also includes its newly launched ID theft protection NordProtect – to get 1 year of free VPN protection.

No need to worry if you live elsewhere as NordVPN also thought about you. Outside of the US, you can get up to 73% off its 2-year plan coupled with 6 months of free protection when purchasing a Plus or Ultimate plan.

The incredible discounts don't end here, either. The provider's very own password manager software, NordPass premium, is currently at more than half of its original price. Sign up for its 2-year plan to get up to 56% off and 3 months extra at no extra cost to enjoy a data breach scanner, multiple device allowance, and all the other tools included with the paid version.

NordVPN and NordPass' birthday offers are set to expire on March 19, 2025, so make sure not to miss out. Below is everything you need to know.

NordVPN Birthday Offer: up to 73% off + free protection

Whether you want to protect your online privacy, unlock streaming platforms, or boost your gaming performance, NordVPN is the tool for the job. It's a solid all-rounder with easy-to-use apps, heaps of security features, and fast blazing connection speeds. Try it out risk-free today with its 30-day money-back guarantee, and enjoy some serious savings. US ONLY OFFER: Sign up for a 2-year plan for the equivalent of as little as $3.39 per month (Basic Plan). Upgrade to a top-tier plan to add up to 1 year of free protection. GENERAL OFFER: Get up to 73% off a 2-year plan, starting for what works out to be a £2.59 monthly fee in the UK (and the equivalent of this price elsewhere). Opt for a top-tier plan to enjoy 6 months of free protection on top.

NordPass Birthday Offer: up to 56% OFF + 3 months extra

While a VPN is a great tool to boost your privacy and security when browsing the web, a password manager is a crucial tool to protect your online accounts. NordPass has all the tools you need to keep your credentials safe. From its zero-knowledge encryption to multi-factor authentication and passkey support, NordPass ensures your passwords stay locked down tight. You can now sign up for a 2-year NordPass premium subscription for the equivalent of $1.29 a month – no matter where you're based – while getting 3 months free on top. If the family plan is what you're after, good news – you'll pay the equivalent of $2.79 a month now (which is 53% OFF the original price) to protect all your family and friends' account logins.

Is Nord any good?

Nord Security, the provider behind NordVPN and NordPass, is one of the leading cybersecurity companies in the market right now – and for good reasons.

Let's start with its hugely popular VPN service. Our in-house experts and reviewers have put NordVPN to the test time and again, and the service continues to dominate TechRadar's best VPN rankings.

One of the fastest VPNs you can get, it peaked at a 950+ Mbps connection speed when using its property protocol NordLynx during our most recent round of testing. Considering you roughly need 25 Mbps to stream in HD or 4k, the provider is more than capable of supporting your movie nights, video call sessions, gaming marathons, and anything else you'd like to do online.

NordVPN is also a great streaming VPN – and not just because it's a speed demon. The provider managed to unlock all the streaming libraries we tested last time around, including international Netflix catalogs, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and more.

You'll be able to use its feature-packed apps across all major platforms, for a maximum of 10 devices connected simultaneously with a single account. This should be plenty to cover all your devices and even your family's. Upgrade to a top-tier plan and you'll get, among other things, its Threat Protection Pro feature to secure your digital life also against malware and phishing.

A password manager is a crucial tool nowadays, allowing you to secure all your online accounts with a couple of clicks.

While you can use NordPass' basic features without spending a penny, you need to upgrade to benefit from its full power. A premium subscription allows you to use the tool across multiple devices – let's face it, who has only a single laptop or smartphone anymore?

NordPass premium also comes with a Password Health tool to identify weak, old, and reused passwords, and a very handy Data Breach Scanner that monitors the web to share real-time notifications when your login details or credit cards appear a data breach.

If you're looking for a trustworthy provider to secure all aspects of your digital life, this is the best time to do so while saving some serious cash. Hurry up, though – the NordVPN and NordPass birthday offers end on March 19.