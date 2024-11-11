NordVPN launches new ID theft protection tool, in yet another expansion of its cybersecurity empire

With the frequency of identity theft incidents rising worldwide, NordVPN has decided to expand its cybersecurity empire with a new ID theft protection tool. This tool will help you protect your identity online and recover from any losses or damages.

NordProtect is currently available for all NordVPN Prime users in the US only. The provider expects to unveil further support and a standalone product in the first half of 2025.

NordProtect: what is it and why you should use it?

As Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect, explains, you can have all of the necessary cybersecurity tools installed, but just one careless click can give cyber criminals your identity.

He said: "Here’s when NordProtect comes to the rescue by recovering and restoring lost identity assets.”

NordProtect is an all-round ID theft protection service that includes:

Identity recovery and restoration . You can receive up to $1M to cover identity theft recovery costs, including legal costs or lost wages. To do so, NordProtect connects you with an identity restoration case manager who will assist you with everything you need to recover from identity theft.

. You can receive up to $1M to cover identity theft recovery costs, including legal costs or lost wages. To do so, NordProtect connects you with an identity restoration case manager who will assist you with everything you need to recover from identity theft. Secure credit monitoring . NordProtect also makes sure you are notified about any suspicious credit activity while sharing an individual credit score report each month.

. NordProtect also makes sure you are notified about any suspicious credit activity while sharing an individual credit score report each month. 24/7 dark web monitoring . This feature ensures you are receiving alerts if your credentials, phone numbers, social security numbers (SSNs), or other identity assets have been leaked.

. This feature ensures you are receiving alerts if your credentials, phone numbers, social security numbers (SSNs), or other identity assets have been leaked. Cyber extortion protection. You have up to $100,000 to use for covering expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats. These include deleting or releasing your stolen information as well as restricting access to your data or smart devices.

"Identity theft is a global problem, and its frequency is on the rise, which is why enhancing current features and adding new tools to NordProtect is a continuous effort,” said Sinicki.

Do you know? (Image credit: Future) NordVPN was recently confirmed, yet again, as TechRadar's top VPN choice following a new successful round of testing. Reviewers were especially impressed by its impeccable speeds and unblocking results, coupled with numerous improvements across different platforms.

In 2024, data breaches have grown in size and frequency, with many incidents targeting consumers' data. In May, over 500 million users' data was put up for sale online when Ticketmaster was breached in one of the biggest incidents of the year.

Other statistics also show the rise in identity theft, with over 550 million reported cases in the US through the first half of the year alone.

Hence, the need for diversified cybersecurity protection has become increasingly relevant. NordProtect is just the last tool developed by the provider to give you more control over your most sensitive information.

Today's release expands on the work started in December last year with the launch of cyber insurance plans for the UK and US markets. In 2024, the security company also released a global eSIM card, Saily, and NordStellar, a threat exposure management solution for businesses.

NordProtect is currently available only for people in the US subscribing to NordVPN's Prime subscription, which starts from $7.89 per month. The team is expected to launch NordProtect for other markets and as a standalone product in the first half of 2025. So, if you're not based in the US, stay tuned as more support should come soon.

Incogni, a personal data removal service, is already available alongside the virtual private network and other products with some NordVPN bundles for users worldwide.