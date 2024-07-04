NordStellar launches Dark Web Monitoring tool to help businesses stay safe

NordStellar has announced the release of a new Dark Web Monitoring tool to comb cybercrime communities for exposed credentials, vulnerabilities and more.

The "Dark Web" is where cybercriminals tend to lurk after a successful cyberattack, so monitoring this dingy section of the internet for emails, passwords and other sensitive data related to your organization can help keep it safe.

By spotting compromised credentials in the wild before they are used to launch a more invasive cyber attack, they can be secured or removed from your organization to remove that potential avenue of access and stop attackers infecting your systems with pesky malware.

Dark Web Monitoring in Beta

“Businesses will be able to look up keywords associated with the company and proactively identify risks, take action and prevent security incidents or reputational damage,” said Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar.

“The information shared on hacker forums and chat rooms can be invaluable for a company's security,” noted Noreika. “Things like fake, malware-embedded applications that mimic a legitimate product, stolen customer accounts, and company backdoors are just a few examples of what you can find for sale in hacker forums. Being aware of such things can help the company protect not only itself and the brand, but its customers, too.”

The tool can skim through information on popular deep web search engines, hacking communities, black markets, and Telegram channels among other sources.

NordStellar is also working towards continuous keyword monitoring to provide notification to an organization if certain sensitive keywords are spotted on the Dark Web, which Nord says will be released at some point this year.

