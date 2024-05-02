NordVPN releases B2B offering

Nord Security has released its third offering to the world of cybersecurity, NordStellar, a B2B oriented threat exposure management platform.

Originally used as an internal tool by the NordVPN team, the security solution has been polished into a purpose built product for business use.

NordStellar rounds out the business-oriented Nord security solutions, joining the ranks of NordPass, our pick for best password manager, and NordLayer network access security solution.

Mitigating identity threats

Recently, threat actors have increasingly turned towards the simpler methods of gaining access to business infrastructure such as credential theft, password spraying, and purchasing leaked credentials off the dark web. Why spend time cracking through a firewall or compromising an exposed endpoint when logging into a high-privilege account is easier?

NordStellar can mitigate against threats such as these with dark web monitoring across the employee, brand and corporate level, alongside bolstering cybersecurity by preventing account takeovers before they become a threat, identifying where and when a user is exposed to malware, and providing protection against employees with identity theft protection.

The security solution is available as a platform and an API, providing critical information into the latest techniques and methods used by threat actors to compromise businesses and steal their data.

Speaking on the release, Vakaris Noreika, head of product for NordStellar said, “Businesses are often unaware of data leaks until it's too late. Also, monitoring external cyber threats demands significant investment in both time and human resources. NordStellar allows companies to cut down on data leak detection times, save resources with automated monitoring, and minimize risk to an organization.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The new platform enables security teams to detect and respond to cyber threats aimed at companies before they become more serious. The multifaceted approach enhances businesses' overall cybersecurity posture by identifying and mitigating internal and external threats promptly," Noreika concluded.