NordVPN giving away $50 Amazon gift cards ahead of Prime Day along with 76% off two-year plans

NordVPN has slammed a limited-time Amazon gift card offer onto the table for new customers ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Starting June 12, 2025, all US and Canadian citizens signing up for one of NordVPN's two-year plans will receive an Amazon gift card up to the value of $50, as well as a discount on their chosen NordVPN plan of up to 76%.

The value of the gift card depends on which of the 2-year plans you choose.

NordVPN Plus plans get you 20USD/CAD to spend, NordVPN Complete plans give 40USD/CAD, and Ultra or Prime plans give a whopping 50USD/CAD when signing up. You can take a look at the full NordVPN price and plan structure here.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN service available. So, this is really a no-brainer for anyone in North America who's been thinking about signing up.

Is NordVPN worth it?

We regularly put VPN software under scrutiny – both in our VPN lab and in real-world user testing – and we rate NordVPN as the best there is.

It has easy-to-use apps across all major platforms (iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, Fire TV Stick, and Apple TV) with fast connection speeds.

It's excellent for bypassing geo-blocks, making it great for gaming or streaming with the new NordWhisper protocol which is designed to get by even the most challenging network filtering techniques.

If you want malware and ad-blocking too, then go for NordVPN Plus, which includes the NordVPN Threat Protection Pro security suite.

Whichever you choose, NordVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee which we've actually tried, so we know its good to its word. So, if you do change your mind you will get your cash back with no questions asked.