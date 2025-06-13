How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On (it's free)
Servus On is streaming the Canadian Grand Prix for free – here's how to tune in and watch Oscar Piastri at no cost
- Stream Canadian Grand Prix free on Servus On (Austria restricted)
- Unblock Servus On with Surfshark
- Qualifying starts at 9pm BST / 4pm ET on Saturday, June 14
- Canadian GP starts at 7pm BST / 2pm ET on Sunday, June 15
You can watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix live on Servus On, which is not just streaming the race itself, but Qualifying and each of the practice sessions too. The only catch is that commentary is in German. Fingers crossed the likes of Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen do plenty of talking on the track.
So how can you watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On from anywhere? Can you get the free Canadian Grand Prix stream in the UK, US or Canada? And is Servus On available as a smartphone app?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Canadian Grand Prix for free...
How to watch Canadian Grand Prix for free on Servus On
Servus' free streaming platform, Servus On, is broadcasting the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix for free. We've watched previous races on Servus On this season and the quality has been excellent.
To watch Servus On: visit the Servus website or download the ServusTV On app (iOS / Android ). You don't even need a Servus account.
OUTSIDE AUSTRIA? ACCESS SERVUS ON FROM ANYWHERE WITH SURFSHARK
How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On from anywhere
Servus On is only broadcasting the Canadian Grand Prix in Austria.
F1 fans traveling or working outside Austria will need to use a VPN to access Servus On's free Canadian Grand Prix stream this weekend.
There are lots of VPN but Surfsharkis the one you can rely on to unblock Servus On and stream the Canadian Grand Prix like a pro.... and you can try before you buy with the 7-day free trial.
Surfshark – get the 7-day free trial
Surfshark is excellent at unblocking global streaming services and, best of all, there's currently a 7-day free trial, something that none of the other top VPN services offer. After the free trial, it's one of the cheapest VPNs on the market.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 free on Servus On.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Servus On stream, you'd select 'Austria'.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Servus website, sign in, and watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On for free.
What will Servus On's Canadian Grand Prix coverage include? Every session?
Viewers can stream Practice 1, Practice 2, Practice 3, Qualifying and the Canadian Grand Prix itself on Servus On.
Servus is showing every alternate F1 race this season, those being the British, Hungarian, Italian, Singapore, Mexico City, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi GPs.
The full Canadian Grand Prix weekend schedule is listed below.
Canadian Grand Prix schedule & times
Friday, June 13
Practice 1 – 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET
Practice 2 – 10pm BST / 5pm ET
Saturday, June 14
Practice 3 – 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET
Qualifying – 9pm BST / 4pm ET
Sunday, June 15
Canadian Grand Prix – 7pm BST / 2pm ET
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.