How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On (it's free)

Stream Canadian Grand Prix free on Servus On (Austria restricted)

Unblock Servus On with Surfshark

Qualifying starts at 9pm BST / 4pm ET on Saturday, June 14

Canadian GP starts at 7pm BST / 2pm ET on Sunday, June 15

You can watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix live on Servus On, which is not just streaming the race itself, but Qualifying and each of the practice sessions too. The only catch is that commentary is in German. Fingers crossed the likes of Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen do plenty of talking on the track.

So how can you watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On from anywhere? Can you get the free Canadian Grand Prix stream in the UK, US or Canada? And is Servus On available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Canadian Grand Prix for free...

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix for free on Servus On

Servus' free streaming platform, Servus On, is broadcasting the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix for free. We've watched previous races on Servus On this season and the quality has been excellent.

To watch Servus On: visit the Servus website or download the ServusTV On app (iOS / Android ). You don't even need a Servus account.

OUTSIDE AUSTRIA? ACCESS SERVUS ON FROM ANYWHERE WITH SURFSHARK

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On from anywhere

Servus On is only broadcasting the Canadian Grand Prix in Austria.

F1 fans traveling or working outside Austria will need to use a VPN to access Servus On's free Canadian Grand Prix stream this weekend.

There are lots of VPN but Surfsharkis the one you can rely on to unblock Servus On and stream the Canadian Grand Prix like a pro.... and you can try before you buy with the 7-day free trial.

Exclusive deal Surfshark – get the 7-day free trial

Surfshark is excellent at unblocking global streaming services and, best of all, there's currently a 7-day free trial, something that none of the other top VPN services offer. After the free trial, it's one of the cheapest VPNs on the market.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 free on Servus On.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Servus On stream, you'd select 'Austria'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Servus website, sign in, and watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Servus On for free.

What will Servus On's Canadian Grand Prix coverage include? Every session?

Viewers can stream Practice 1, Practice 2, Practice 3, Qualifying and the Canadian Grand Prix itself on Servus On.

Servus is showing every alternate F1 race this season, those being the British, Hungarian, Italian, Singapore, Mexico City, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi GPs.

The full Canadian Grand Prix weekend schedule is listed below.

Canadian Grand Prix schedule & times

Friday, June 13

Practice 1 – 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

Practice 2 – 10pm BST / 5pm ET

Saturday, June 14

Practice 3 – 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET

Qualifying – 9pm BST / 4pm ET

Sunday, June 15

Canadian Grand Prix – 7pm BST / 2pm ET