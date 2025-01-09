How to watch The Traitors US: season 3 premiere tonight, live stream, start time

How to watch The Traitors US season 3

Fancy seeing a host of famous siblings, reality stars, and even a royal try to outwit each other for money, all overseen by Alan Cumming? Of course you do. Thankfully, The Traitors US is back for its third season, and it promises more drama than ever before. Keep reading as we explain how to watch The Traitors US season 3 online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, January 9 US stream: Peacock UK stream: BBC iPlayer (date TBC) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Unlike other series, the American Traitors features somewhat famous people. For season 3 we have Dylan Efron, a producer and the younger brother of Zac Efron, the British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, RuPaul's Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen, retired WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia and Sam Asghari, who is Britney Spears’s ex-husband. The rest of the 21-strong group is made up of reality stars who you'll probably recognise from other shows.

As ever, there's a $250,000 prize pot available to those who can master The Traitors' Emmy Award-winning mix of "murder, treachery, secrets and lies". Ready for weeks of backstabbing, bitchiness and betrayal? Read on for where to watch The Traitors US season 3 online and from anywhere.

How to watch The Traitors US in the US

The Traitors US streams exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. Episodes are released on Thursdays from Jan. 9. Season 3 comprises 11 episodes, with the finale airing on March 5, 2025. Viewers can watch every episode with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $13.99 per month on a rolling basis. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch The Traitors US from overseas

If you're abroad, you won't be able to watch The Traitors US season 3 from abroad due to geo-restrictions on streaming services.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch The Traitors US from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to Peacock and watch The Traitors US as if you were back at home.

How to watch The Traitors US 2025 in the UK

The bad news is that The Traitors US will not immediately be available in the UK. The good news is that it will likely stream for free on BBC iPlayer platform in the future, as previous seasons have done. Visiting the UK from America right now and can't wait? Use a VPN to watch The Traitors US from abroad. You can watch BBC iPlayer a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers.

Watch The Traitors US in Australia

As with the UK, there is no confirmed release date for The Traitors US Down Under. However, the previous two seasons did end up on the free streaming service 10Play, so the same could happen this time around. (Season one is also available on Paramount Plus.)

Watch The Traitors US season 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch The Traitors US season 3 via the Crave streaming service. Plans start at $10 per month and there is a 7-day free trial available.

If you're an American traveling north of the border and want to watch on Peacock, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch The Traitors US season 3 in New Zealand

Unfortunately at the moment there are no details of where to watch The Traitors US in New Zealand. However, the show is popular there and we will let you know if anything changes.

If you're an American traveling in New Zealand and want to watch on Peacock, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about The Traitors US season 3

The Traitors season 3 cast

Rob Mariano (Survivor)

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City)

Chrishell Stause (All My Children)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Wells Adams (The Bachelorette)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelor and The Bachelorette)

Dylan Efron (Survivor)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potamic)

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Sam Asghari

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Nikki Garcia (WWE)

What is The Traitors? How does it work? For those who haven’t come across The Traitors, it sees a group of contestants sent to a castle in Scotland where they complete tasks to build up their prize pot. However, amongst them are Traitors, who kill off a member of the group each night. If the Faithful can’t root them out and banish them from the castle, it’s the treacherous group who come away with the money.

When is The Traitors season 3 finale? The final episode of season 3 will air on Thursday, March 6, 2025. There will also be a reunion special; it's expected to air directly after the finale.