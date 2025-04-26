How to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 online from anywhere

Never go back, they say, but try telling that to Sarah Todd, Callum Hann and two-time runner-up Laura Sharrad, who each love MasterChef so much they're returning for the third time. The Back to Win format grants 24 past contestants another shot at the $250,000 jackpot – though seeing as many of them have embarked on hugely successful careers, it's the title they covet most.

You can watch MasterChef Australia season 17 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Time and date: 7.30pm AEST each Mon from Apr 28 (AU) Watch free: 10Play (Australia) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Cast your mind back to 2009, when MasterChef had just touched down in Australia, and the vote-rigging scandal that would ensue was headline news on Twitter. Simpler times. Do any of the original contestants ring a bell?

Poh Ling Yeow, now on judging duties alongside Andy Allen, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin, was the runner-up, and she'll take a trip down memory lane with her erstwhile contemporary Andre Ursini, back in the MasterChef kitchen for the first time in 16 years.

And Yeow isn't the only former contender with judging experience. Audra Morrice has lent her tastebuds to both MasterChef Singapore and MasterChef Asia, while Depinder Chhibber has served as a guest judge on MasterChef India.

Read on as we explain how to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 from anywhere.

Watch MasterChef Australia season 17 streams for free

Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch MasterChef Australia season 17 FREE on Network 10 and via the 10Play streaming service. New episodes air on Mondays at 7.30pm AEST, starting on April 28.

Abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, don't do a Gordon Ramsay. You can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 from anywhere:

Can you watch MasterChef Australia season 17 in the US? MasterChef Australia season 17 doesn't yet have a home in the US, though you can watch some previous seasons on Prime Video. If you're an Australian traveling in the States, however, a VPN will help you tune in to 10Play as if you were back home down under. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch MasterChef Australia season 17 in Canada? Previous seasons of MasterChef Australia have aired on CTV in Canada. If season 17 follows the same release pattern as the previous run, we'd expect it to land towards the end of September. On the plus side, episodes are usually available to stream for FREE for a limited time after broadcast via the CTV website and app. You can also watch seasons 1-7 and 14-15 of the show right now. For now, if you're an Australian traveling in Canada, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 in Australia

As mentioned above, MasterChef Australia season 17 is available to watch for FREE on Network 10 in Australia.

That means viewers can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the 10Play streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside Oz during MasterChef Australia season 17? Simply download a VPN to access your 10Play account from overseas, without being blocked.

Can you watch MasterChef Australia season 17 in the UK? Previous seasons of MasterChef Australia have aired on free-to-air U&W in the UK, though there's no word yet on season 17. When it does arrive, it will be available to stream for free on the U streaming service. In the meantime, if you're an Australian to the UK a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

MasterChef Australia season 17 contestants

Alana Lowes, QLD (series 3, 3rd)

Andre Ursini, SA (series 1, 7th)

Audra Morrice, NSW (series 4, 3rd)

Beau Cook, VIC (series 4, 8th)

Ben Macdonald, NZ (series 6, 6th)

Callum Hann, SA (series 2, 2nd; Series 12, 4th)

Cath Collins, VIC (series 15, 5th)

Darrsh Clarke, VIC (series 16, 6th)

Declan Cleary, NSW (series 15, 3rd)

Depinder Chhibber, NSW (series 13, 8th)

Jamie Fleming, QLD (series 6, 4th)

Jimmy Wong, NSW (series 8, 19th)

Laura Sharrad, SA (series 6, 2nd; series 12, 2nd)

Matt Hopcraft, VIC (series 7, 6th)

Pete Campbell, NSW (series 13, 2nd)

Rhiannon Anderson, QLD (series 15, 2nd)

Rue Mupedzi, WA (series 15, 7th)

Samira El Khafir, VIC (series 5, 3rd)

Sarah Todd, VIC (series 6, 9th; series 14, 2nd)

Savindri Perera, SA (series 16, 3rd)

Snezana Calic, VIC (series 16, 15th)

Steph De Sousa, NSW (series 11, 12th)

Theo Loizou, VIC (series 15, 4th)

Tim Bone, VIC (series 11, 4th)

Can I watch MasterChef Australia season 17 for free? Yes. Network 10 is the home of MasterChef Australia season 17 Down Under, with episodes available to stream for free on the 10Play platform.