How to watch Survivor 48 online from anywhere

The past two seasons of Survivor could hardly have been more different, and early impressions suggest that Survivor 48 will align more closely with the intensely competitive 47 than the omnishambles that was 46. You can watch Survivor 48 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 8pm ET/PT each Wed from Feb 26 (US, CA) TV channel: CBS Watch free: 9Now (Australia) US stream: Paramount Plus Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Self-proclaimed open books Mary Zheng, Chrissy Sarnowsky, Mitch Guerra and Cedrek McFadden reckon they’re not good enough liars to bluff their way to the $1 million prize, whereas at the other end of the spectrum, tech product lead Stephanie Berger and lawyer-turned-debate-professor Shauhin Davari are each giving off serious Patrick Bateman vibes.

Like those two, Kyle Fraser, Bianca Roses, Kevin Leung and David Kinne think they could be the smartest contestants in Fiji. Here's hoping that either the tribes – Vula, Lagi and Siva – are evenly-matched, or all of the egos are bunched together.

Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch Survivor 48 FREE on 9Go! and via the 9Now streaming service. New episodes air on Thursdays at 7.30pm AEDT.

How to watch Survivor 48 in the US

Survivor 48 premieres with a two-hour special at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 26 on CBS. Subsequent episodes are 90 minutes long, and air in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters can watch Survivor 48 on Paramount Plus with Showtime, live and on-demand alongside its TV broadcast. Basic Paramount Plus subscribers can stream episodes on-demand each Thursday. You can also stream CBS with cable-alternative service Fubo ($84.99/mo). Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Survivor 48 in Canada

Survivor 48 will air on Global TV in Canada, with episodes airing at 8pm ET/PT each Wednesday. It will also be available to stream live or on demand via the Global TV app or online platform. Or for cord-cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Survivor 48 in Australia

As mentioned above, in Australia Survivor 48 will be available to watch for FREE on 9Go!

That means viewers can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside Oz during Survivor 48? Simply download a VPN to access your 9Now account from overseas, without being blocked.

Survivor 48 trailer

'Survivor 48' First Look Trailer | New Season This Spring - YouTube Watch On

Survivor 48 cast

Stephanie Berger, 37, tech product lead, Brooklyn, NY, Vula

Shauhin Davari 37, debate professor, Costa Mesa, CA, Lagi

Eva Erickson 24, PhD candidate, Providence, RI, Lagi

Kyle Fraser, 30, attorney, Brooklyn, NY, Civa

Mitch Guerra, 34, PE coach, Waco, TX, Civa

Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, 29, marketing professional, Simi Valley, CA, Vula

Joe Hunter, 45, fire captain, West Sacramento, CA, Lagi

Kamilla Karthigesu, 30, software engineer, Foster City, CA, Civa

David Kinne, 38, stunt performer, Buena Park, CA, Civa

Thomas Krottinger, 34, music executive, Los Angeles, CA, Lagi

Kevin Leung, 33, finance manager, Livermore, CA, Vula

Cedrek McFadden, surgeon, 45, Greenville, SC, Vula

Charity Nelms, 33, flight attendant, St. Petersburg, FA, Civa

Justin Pioppi, 29, pizzeria manager, Winthrop, MA, Vula

Bianca Roses, 32, PR consultant, Arlington, VA, Lagi

Chrissy Sarnowsky, 54, fire lieutenant, Chicago, IL, Civa

Star Toomey, 27, sales expert, Augusta, GA, Lagi

Mary Zheng, 30, substance abuse counselor, Philadelphia, PA, Vula

Can I watch Survivor 48 for free? Yes. 9Go! is the home of Survivor 48 in Australia, with episodes available to stream for free on the 9Now platform.