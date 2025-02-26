How to watch Survivor 48 online from anywhere
Keep your eyes peeled for Izadega Easter Eggs at Tribal Council
The past two seasons of Survivor could hardly have been more different, and early impressions suggest that Survivor 48 will align more closely with the intensely competitive 47 than the omnishambles that was 46. You can watch Survivor 48 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Time and date: 8pm ET/PT each Wed from Feb 26 (US, CA)
TV channel: CBS
Watch free: 9Now (Australia)
US stream: Paramount Plus
Self-proclaimed open books Mary Zheng, Chrissy Sarnowsky, Mitch Guerra and Cedrek McFadden reckon they’re not good enough liars to bluff their way to the $1 million prize, whereas at the other end of the spectrum, tech product lead Stephanie Berger and lawyer-turned-debate-professor Shauhin Davari are each giving off serious Patrick Bateman vibes.
Like those two, Kyle Fraser, Bianca Roses, Kevin Leung and David Kinne think they could be the smartest contestants in Fiji. Here's hoping that either the tribes – Vula, Lagi and Siva – are evenly-matched, or all of the egos are bunched together.
Read on as we explain how to watch Survivor 48 from anywhere.
Watch Survivor 48 streams for free
Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch Survivor 48 FREE on 9Go! and via the 9Now streaming service. New episodes air on Thursdays at 7.30pm AEDT.
Abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Survivor 48 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Survivor 48 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Survivor 48 in the US
Survivor 48 premieres with a two-hour special at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 26 on CBS. Subsequent episodes are 90 minutes long, and air in the same slot weekly.
If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website.
Cord-cutters can watch Survivor 48 on Paramount Plus with Showtime, live and on-demand alongside its TV broadcast. Basic Paramount Plus subscribers can stream episodes on-demand each Thursday. You can also stream CBS with cable-alternative service Fubo ($84.99/mo).
Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.
How to watch Survivor 48 in Canada
Survivor 48 will air on Global TV in Canada, with episodes airing at 8pm ET/PT each Wednesday. It will also be available to stream live or on demand via the Global TV app or online platform.
Or for cord-cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch Survivor 48 in Australia
As mentioned above, in Australia Survivor 48 will be available to watch for FREE on 9Go!
That means viewers can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.
Going to be outside Oz during Survivor 48? Simply download a VPN to access your 9Now account from overseas, without being blocked.
Can you watch Survivor 48 in the UK?
Survivor doesn't have a home in the UK. If you're an Australian, American or Canadian traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Survivor 48 trailer
Survivor 48 cast
- Stephanie Berger, 37, tech product lead, Brooklyn, NY, Vula
- Shauhin Davari 37, debate professor, Costa Mesa, CA, Lagi
- Eva Erickson 24, PhD candidate, Providence, RI, Lagi
- Kyle Fraser, 30, attorney, Brooklyn, NY, Civa
- Mitch Guerra, 34, PE coach, Waco, TX, Civa
- Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, 29, marketing professional, Simi Valley, CA, Vula
- Joe Hunter, 45, fire captain, West Sacramento, CA, Lagi
- Kamilla Karthigesu, 30, software engineer, Foster City, CA, Civa
- David Kinne, 38, stunt performer, Buena Park, CA, Civa
- Thomas Krottinger, 34, music executive, Los Angeles, CA, Lagi
- Kevin Leung, 33, finance manager, Livermore, CA, Vula
- Cedrek McFadden, surgeon, 45, Greenville, SC, Vula
- Charity Nelms, 33, flight attendant, St. Petersburg, FA, Civa
- Justin Pioppi, 29, pizzeria manager, Winthrop, MA, Vula
- Bianca Roses, 32, PR consultant, Arlington, VA, Lagi
- Chrissy Sarnowsky, 54, fire lieutenant, Chicago, IL, Civa
- Star Toomey, 27, sales expert, Augusta, GA, Lagi
- Mary Zheng, 30, substance abuse counselor, Philadelphia, PA, Vula
Can I watch Survivor 48 for free?
Yes. 9Go! is the home of Survivor 48 in Australia, with episodes available to stream for free on the 9Now platform.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
