How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online

The follow up to the Emmy Award-winning Leaving Neverland, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson picks up the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.

Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, online and from wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, March 18, 9pm GMT (4 hours ahead of the US premiere) FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson is the long awaited follow up to the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. The new doc picks up on the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that Jackson sexually abused them when they were aged seven and 11.

Six years on from the original, Robson and Safechuck have been subject to abuse and a major backlash from Jackson's loyal fanbase. The film focuses on their ongoing legal battle with Jackson's estate and the personal toll that revealing the accusations has had on both of them.

Unlike the original, HBO is not on board this time due to ongoing litigation from the Jackson estate. However, the producers have teamed up with Little Dot Studios' Real Stories YouTube channel to show the film in the US.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson free online in the UK

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson will be available in the UK first – 9pm GMT on Tuesday, March 18 – 4 hours ahead of the US launch. WATCH FREE on Channel 4 website streaming service. It's completely free to sign up and watch Channel 4, provided you have a UK TV license. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2 from anywhere

Although you can watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson free on Channel 4, the streaming service is blocked outside the UK.

If you're away from the UK, use a VPN to change your location and access your usual domestic streaming services – from anywhere in the world!

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson around the world

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2 online in the US and Canada

US and Canadian viewers will be able to stream the latest Michael Jackson documentary on Little Dot Studios' Real Stories YouTube channel.

It says: "Leaving Neverland II will be released at 8pm ET / 5pm ET on 03.18.25".

When is Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson out? Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson drops on Channel 4 (via Channel 4) at 9 pm UK time on Tuesday, March 18. It will be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 following broadcast. It will premiere later – at 8pm ET (2am GMT) in the US.