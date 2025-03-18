How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time

How-to
By published

The follow-up to the 2019 documentary exploring Michael Jackson's relationship with two boys

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson
(Image credit: Channel 4)
Jump to:

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online

The follow up to the Emmy Award-winning Leaving Neverland, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson picks up the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.

Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, online and from wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Premiere: Tuesday, March 18, 9pm GMT (4 hours ahead of the US premiere)

FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK)

Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson is the long awaited follow up to the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. The new doc picks up on the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that Jackson sexually abused them when they were aged seven and 11.

Six years on from the original, Robson and Safechuck have been subject to abuse and a major backlash from Jackson's loyal fanbase. The film focuses on their ongoing legal battle with Jackson's estate and the personal toll that revealing the accusations has had on both of them.

Unlike the original, HBO is not on board this time due to ongoing litigation from the Jackson estate. However, the producers have teamed up with Little Dot Studios' Real Stories YouTube channel to show the film in the US.

This is it: the new Michael Jackson doc is here! Keep reading as we explain how to watch Leaving Neverland 2 online from absolutely anywhere and for free in the UK.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson free online in the UK

UK flag

9pm GMT on Tuesday, March 18

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson will be available in the UK first – 9pm GMT on Tuesday, March 18 – 4 hours ahead of the US launch.

WATCH FREE on Channel 4 website streaming service. It's completely free to sign up and watch Channel 4, provided you have a UK TV license.

Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2 from anywhere

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online from anywhere

Although you can watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson free on Channel 4, the streaming service is blocked outside the UK.

If you're away from the UK, use a VPN to change your location and access your usual domestic streaming services – from anywhere in the world!

Try NordVPN today (it's awesome) with this 30-day trial:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.99 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson around the world

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2 online in the US and Canada

US and Canadian viewers will be able to stream the latest Michael Jackson documentary on Little Dot Studios' Real Stories YouTube channel.

It says: "Leaving Neverland II will be released at 8pm ET / 5pm ET on 03.18.25".

Need to unblock YouTube? If you are abroad, you can access your usual YouTube account from any country with NordVPN. We use it all the time and it's super-reliable, secure and comes with a 70% discount!

When is Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson out?

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson drops on Channel 4 (via Channel 4) at 9 pm UK time on Tuesday, March 18. It will be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 following broadcast.

It will premiere later – at 8pm ET (2am GMT) in the US.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom Bailey
Tom Bailey

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A close up of Diddy&#039;s face in a promotional poster for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy
How to watch Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy online from anywhere – stream Sean Combs documentary
Vlogger Channon Rose filming herself playing with her children by a basketball court in An Update on Our Family
How to watch An Update on Our Family online – stream the Stauffer docuseries from anywhere
Pulling a boat up onto a beach in a scene from Channel 4 TV show Go Back To Where You Came From
How to watch Go Back To Where You Came From online and from anywhere — 6 Brits experience life as a refugee
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.
How to watch 1923 season 2 online from anywhere – stream Yellowstone origin story series
Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard and Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn in Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online – how to stream the dazzling period drama
Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Morgana O’Reilly in The White Lotus season 3
How to watch The White Lotus season 3 online from anywhere – stream episode 5, "Full-Moon Party"
Latest in Entertainment
Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson
How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time
Some of the Avengers standing in a room without their costumes on in Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Endgame movie
'It's a new beginning': Avengers 5 and 6 directors tease what Marvel fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars' plot – and how they will set up the MCU's future
Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit crosses the ball during a game between Bay FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.
National Women's Soccer League 2025: How to watch NWSL games live from anywhere
Irish boxer TJ Doheny receives an undercard bout, ahead of the WBO super welterweight world title fight in March, 2023
Ball vs Doheny live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere now, full undercard, start time, weigh-in results
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match in February 2025
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2025 online, team news
The Russo brothers posing for a photograph and Herman carrying a Volkswagen camper van in The Electric State
'We're optimists': AI enthusiasts Joe and Anthony Russo defend its use in movies and TV shows, but admit there are 'very real dangers' around its application
Latest in How Tos
Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson
How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time
Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit crosses the ball during a game between Bay FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.
National Women's Soccer League 2025: How to watch NWSL games live from anywhere
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard
How to update AMD GPU drivers
tiktok
How to edit TikTok videos
Using an Amazon Fire Stick on a Smart TV
How to use a VPN with Fire Stick
Irish boxer TJ Doheny receives an undercard bout, ahead of the WBO super welterweight world title fight in March, 2023
Ball vs Doheny live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere now, full undercard, start time, weigh-in results
More about entertainment
Some of the Avengers standing in a room without their costumes on in Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Endgame movie

'It's a new beginning': Avengers 5 and 6 directors tease what Marvel fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars' plot – and how they will set up the MCU's future
Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit crosses the ball during a game between Bay FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.

National Women's Soccer League 2025: How to watch NWSL games live from anywhere
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop

Microsoft is supercharging Windows 11’s voice commands on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon CPUs, and fine-tuning a few Recall features
See more latest