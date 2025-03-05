How to watch No Other Land online – stream the Oscar documentary from anywhere, Can I watch it in the US?

The 2025 Academy Award-winner for Best Documentary comes to Channel 4

A Palestinian and Israeli look into each others eyes in a desolate scene from Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land
(Image credit: Antipode Films)
No Other Land is a remarkable documentary exploring life in the West Bank and the friendship struck up between a Palestinian activist and filmmaker and Israeli journalist, as they try to understand each other and advocate for peace. It's a harrowing yet uplifting watch.

Using footage shot in the West Bank over a 20 year period and made by a collective of Israeli and Palestinian journalists and activists, No Other Land is an award-winning documentary that explores how two cultures have collided and the fallout from a conflict which seemingly has no end in sight.

It centres on the friendship between Palestinian filmmaker and activist Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, as they learn about each others' lives. No Other Land won the 2025 Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch No Other Land online from absolutely anywhere and for free in the UK.

How to watch No Other Land for free

UK flag

FREE on the Channel 4

No Other Land is available now for FREE on the Channel 4.

The Channel 4 streaming service is only available in the UK.

Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 when abroad, you'll need to download our No.1 VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch No Other Land from anywhere

How to watch No Other Land online from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch No Other Land you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch No Other Land from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.99 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch No Other Land around the world

Can I watch No Other Land in the USA or Canada?

There are no plans to show No Other Land in the USA, Canada or Australia.

In the meantime, UK citizens travelling internationally looking to watch No Other Land on More4 via Channel 4 can use a VPN to access the streaming service as they usually would.

Can I stream No Other Land in Australia or NZ?

DocPlay (free trial) is the place to stream No Other Land in Australia and New Zealand.

Where was No Other Land filmed?

No Other Land (2025) was filmed in the southern occupied West Bank from 2019 to 2023. Most the footage was shot by Palestinian activist Basel Adra, 28, on his personal camcorder in Masafer Yatta, a region of the West Bank.

