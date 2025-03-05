How to watch No Other Land online – stream the Oscar documentary from anywhere, Can I watch it in the US?

No Other Land is a remarkable documentary exploring life in the West Bank and the friendship struck up between a Palestinian activist and filmmaker and Israeli journalist, as they try to understand each other and advocate for peace. It's a harrowing yet uplifting watch.

Using footage shot in the West Bank over a 20 year period and made by a collective of Israeli and Palestinian journalists and activists, No Other Land is an award-winning documentary that explores how two cultures have collided and the fallout from a conflict which seemingly has no end in sight.

It centres on the friendship between Palestinian filmmaker and activist Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, as they learn about each others' lives. No Other Land won the 2025 Academy Award for Best Documentary.

No Other Land is available now for FREE on the Channel 4. The Channel 4 streaming service is only available in the UK. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 when abroad, you'll need to download our No.1 VPN, as detailed below.

There are no plans to show No Other Land in the USA, Canada or Australia.

DocPlay (free trial) is the place to stream No Other Land in Australia and New Zealand.

No Other Land (2025) was filmed in the southern occupied West Bank from 2019 to 2023. Most the footage was shot by Palestinian activist Basel Adra, 28, on his personal camcorder in Masafer Yatta, a region of the West Bank.