How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 online and on TV and online from anywhere, 2025 premiere

Married at First Sight Australia is back for season 12. Buckle up for more unexpected twists and rollercoaster romances as more than 2 million viewers tune into Monday's MAFS Australia premiere.

As well as the usual tension-filled Dinner Parties and commitment ceremonies, MAFS 2025 is set to introduce a Final Test Week, giving couples the chance to swap their partner.

The show doesn't exactly have a great history of finding contestants everlasting love, so while we can look forward to some explosive TV, don’t wait on too much happy matrimony. It is MAFS, after all.

You won’t want to miss any of the drama so read on to find out how to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 online, on TV and from anywhere.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia Quick Guide Key Dates Premiere: Jan 27

Times: 8.30am GMT / 3.30 a.m. ET / 12.30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. AEDT Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Watch Married at First Sight Australia S12 streams for free

MAFS fans Down Under can watch all of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, FREE on Channel 9 and via the 9Now streaming service. It's also available for FREE in New Zealand via the ThreeNow streaming service.

Abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Married at First Sight Australia S12 from anywhere

How to watch Married At First Sight Australia season 12 in the US

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Married At First Sight Australia season 12 will be available to US viewers, although if that changes we will let you know.

If you are an Aussie but are currently in the US, you can use Surfshark to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

Can yo watch MAFS Australia 2025 online in the UK?

The date has not yet been confirmed, but Married at First Sight Australia season 12 will be available to stream for FREE via Channel 4. If you can't wait for the new season, all the previous ones are already there and available to watch.

Out of the country? A VPN such as Surfshark can help you to access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Married At First Sight Australia season 12 in Australia

As mentioned above, MAFS fans in Australia are very fortunate as they can watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 for FREE on Channel Nine as soon as it airs.

That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside Oz during the MAFS? Simply download a VPN to access your 9Now account from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch Married At First Sight Australia streams in New Zealand

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 is available for FREE in New Zealand via the ThreeNow streaming service.

Can I watch Married At First Sight Australia season 12 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

