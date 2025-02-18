ICC Champions Trophy live streams: How to watch cricket online from anywhere, fixtures, squads

Running from Wednesday, February 19 until Sunday, March 9, the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is sure to deliver plenty of drama as eight nations compete in a series of 50-over matches.

Pakistan are the defending champions and will once again be among the favorites as they stage a global cricket event for the first time since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup. Third in the ICC rankings, they possess a hugely talented squad that knows how to excel on dry pitches. However, they face some tough matches having been drawn in Group A with Bangladesh, the always dangerous New Zealand and the top one-day side in the world, India.

Group B also throws up some fascinating contests including a huge showdown between England and Australia. The Baggy Greens are used to winning big tournaments but have injuries to deal with, while England are horribly out of form. Elsewhere in the group, tournament debutants Afghanistan are more than capable of causing an upset and South Africa have plenty of firepower but have lost 16 of their last 25 ODI matches.

With only the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals, you can be sure of some thrilling matches so read on to find out how you can catch the ICC Champions Trophy live streams from anywhere.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy live streams for free

The ICC Champions Trophy will be free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Not in Pakistan right now? You can use a VPN to access your usual free streams from anywhere – more info and a great offer just below.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy live streams from anywhere

If you try to start streaming the ICC Champions Trophy on your normal streaming service when overseas, you'll soon discover that you can't. That's because broadcasters block you from watching when abroad due to rights reasons.

But there is a way to tune in regardless. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your device into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home cricket coverage – assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch the ICC Champions Trophy from anywhere:

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy cricket live streams online in the US

ICC Champions Trophy live streams are on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

If you have access to the service but are currently out of the country, you can use PureVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy cricket live streams in the UK

2025 ICC Champions Trophy live streams will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month.

Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £34.99, will give you access to ICC Champions Trophy live streams.

Out of the country? A VPN such as PureVPN can help you to access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy live streams in Australia

The ICC Champions Trophy will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98) and the yearly plan (AU$79)

Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download a VPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live streams in Rest of World

Afghanistan

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be shown in Afghanistan on ATN.

India

The ICC Champions Trophy will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with live streams available on JioStar.

Pakistan

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be shown in Pakistan on PTV and Ten Sports. Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha.

New Zealand

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be shown in New Zealand on Sky Sport and via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

South Africa

ICC Champions Trophy s being televised on subscription service SuperSport in South Africa. You can also live stream the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Can I watch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on my mobile? Yes, most cricket broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What is the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy? Group A February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi) February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai) February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai) February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai) Group B February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi) February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore) February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore) February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi) Semi-finals March 4: Semi-final 1 - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore) Final March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

Who will be playing at the ICC Champions Trophy? The squads for all eight teams are below: Pakistan (hosts) Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi Afghanistan Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharot, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Australia Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly. Bangladesh Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana. England Jos Buttler (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood. India Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. New Zealand Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young. South Africa Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.