Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere
Can Sunrisers avenge last season's final defeat in Kolkata?
- Start: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
- WATCH LIVE: Tapmad (Pakistan restricted)
Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live stream sees the champions play host to the franchise they defeated with such ease in last year's Indian Premier league final. Below we have all the information on how to watch watch IPL live streams from anywhere - for free and in the UK/US.
The top two sides from 2024 have only a single win each in the three games they've played so far this year. KKR have yet to pass the 200 mark, and were bowled out by Mumbai Indians for a humbling 116 on Monday. Excepting Quinton de Kock knock of 97* during their sole win, the Knight Riders' batters simply haven't showed up yet.
SRH kicked off the comp in style when they posted the IPL's second biggest score of 286 on day two of the season. But they've failed to defend a pair of mediocre totals since, with opening bowlers Mohammed Shami and Abhishek Sharma struggling to find their stride.
Here's how to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online wherever you are.
Can I watch KKR vs SRH for free?
Although the IPL is on Sky in the UK and Willow TV in the States, cricket fans in Pakistan can stream 2025 Indian Premier League – including KKR vs SRH – for free on Tapmad.
To watch IPL: visit Tapmad.com
Tapmad is free – but you will need to register to watch the IPL games.
Use a VPN to watch any IPL 2025 stream
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?
This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.
How to watch KKR vs SRH live streams in the US
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streams – and all 2025 IPL games – in the US.
If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.
Willow is also the Indian Premier League broadcaster in Canada.
How to watch KKR vs SRH live streams in the UK
Sky Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Indian Premier League and this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports plans start at £14.99 for a day membership.
Can I watch KKR vs SRH 2025 for free?
Unlike last year, there are no free IPL streams on JioCInema in India in 2025. But, as explained above, you can stream the 2025 Indian Premier League for free on Tapmad in Pakistan.
Otherwise, the Indian Premier League is generally on paid-for channels the world over. There are free trials for limited periods on streaming services like Kayo in Australia, which will let you watch this game for free.
How to watch KKR vs SRH live streams in Rest of World
- India
The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means that cricket fans in India will now need to pay to watch the IPL. You'll need Star Sports to watch on TV, or subscribe to the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices.
- Australia
You can watch the 2025 Indian Premier League on Foxtel down under. Alternatively, live stream IPL action via specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.
- Ireland
Just like in the UK, cricket fans in Ireland can watch the 2025 IPL on Sky Sports.
- New Zealand
Kiwis can watch this year's IPL on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.
- Pakistan
The Tapmad streaming site and app has secured IPL broadcasting rights in Pakistan until 2027. YuppTV will also show the action.
- South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
SuperSport has the rights to show this event in most parts of the African continent.
- Sri Lanka
Supreme TV is showing the Indian Premier League in Sri Lanka.
- Rest of the World
YuppTV has secured IPL live stream rights in more than 70 countries around the world.
Its territories include: Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia
What time is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?
The KKR vs SRH live stream starts on Thursday, April 3 at 7.30pm IST local time. That's 10am ET / 7am PT in the US and 3pm BST in the UK.
Can I watch KKR vs SRH on my mobile?
Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up to date with all the 2025 Indian Premier League action through its official social media channels: @iplt20 on Instagram, @IPL on X and the IPL Facebook page.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
