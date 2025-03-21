Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 online opening match from anywhere

Sunil Narine is back in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s Indian Premier League

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream sees the reigning champions get the much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League season off to a start. Below we have all the information on how to watch watch IPL live streams from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles for this match.

2024 saw KKR end a patient decade-long wait for an IPL title. And they did it with some panache, losing only three times and destroying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Yes, they've lost their inspirational captain Shreyas Iyer, but the experienced Ajinkya Rahane should prove a worthy replacement. They've managed to retain MVP Sunil Narine, too, and will unveil South African pair Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

RCB are yet to win the Indian Premier League – can they and talismanic Virat Kohli finally break their duck? Having reached the 8,000-mark last season, Kohli is the competition's all-time highest run scorer and is joined this year by big hitting English trio Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt. They'll all look to make their mark with a surprise victory in the champions' back yard on Saturday.

Here's how to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams online wherever you are.

Watch KKR vs RCB Quick Guide Date & time Date: Saturday, March 22

Start: 10am ET / 7am PT / 2pm GMT Best live streams Willow TV via Sling (US)

Use a VPN to watch any IPL 2025 stream

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?

This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.

How to watch KKR vs RCB live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams – and all 2025 IPL games – in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Willow is also the Indian Premier League broadcaster in Canada.

How to watch KKR vs RCB live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Indian Premier League and this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports packages start at £14.99 for a day membership.

Can I watch KKR vs RCB 2025 for free? Unlike last year, there are no free IPL streams on JioCInema in India in 2025. In fact, the Indian Premier League is generally on paid-for channels the world over. However, there are free trials for limited periods on streaming services like Kayo in Australia, which will let you watch this game for free.

How to watch KKR vs RCB live streams in Rest of World

India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means that cricket fans in India will now need to pay to watch the IPL. You'll need Star Sports to watch on TV, or subscribe to the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices.

Australia

You can watch the 2025 Indian Premier League on Foxtel down under. Alternatively, live stream IPL action via specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Ireland

Just like in the UK, cricket fans in Ireland can watch the 2025 IPL on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch this year's IPL on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service.

Pakistan

The Tapmad streaming site and app has secured IPL broadcasting rights in Pakistan until 2027. YuppTV will also show the action.

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show this event in most parts of the African continent.

Sri Lanka

Supreme TV is showing the Indian Premier League in Sri Lanka.

Rest of the World

YuppTV has secured IPL live stream rights in more than 70 countries around the world.

Its territories include: Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia

What time is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru? The KKR vs RCB live stream starts on Saturday, March 22 at 7.30pm IST local time. That's 10am ET / 7am PT in the US and 2pm GMT in the UK.

Can I watch KKR vs RCB on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the 2025 Indian Premier League action through its official social media channels: @iplt20 on Instagram, @IPL on X and the IPL Facebook page.