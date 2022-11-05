How to get Glastonbury tickets: 4 killer tips to improve your chances

Audio player loading…

For music lovers all over the world it's already time to think about festival season because Glastonbury 2023 tickets are about to go on sale. Sunday November 6 is the day to set your alarm for and prepare yourself for 20 minutes of pure stress as the tickets fly off the shelves at breakneck speed. If you don't want to be the one left staring at the terrible 'all tickets are now sold out' message, then here are some killer tips on how to get a Glastonbury ticket.

Officially released on Sunday November 6 at 9am GMT, getting a Glastonbury 2023 ticket is always a seriously tough gig but the good news is that technology is here to help, if you know which to use.

From exploiting the power of the best VPN services to buddying up with friends to increase your chances, below are the top tips to successfully land your next Glastonbury ticket.

Use a VPN to change your country

Rumors are spreading about the possibility that there could be a certain amount of tickets allotted to different countries. If that's the case, changing your location with a VPN could help you tap into a less competitive pool of buyers.

That's because a VPN is a tool that can mask your real location, making you appear to be in any country in the world with just a couple of clicks. All the top services boast a huge array of international servers dotted across the world you can connect to – USA, Australia, Canada, Papua New Guinea, wherever you like. Give it a whirl!

Use a VPN on all your devices to vary IPs

You can open as many browsers and tabs on all the devices you like but if they're all connected to your home internet, then it will be clear to the Glastonbury website servers that it's just you, and they're all coming from one place. That's because they will all have the same IP address.

Instead, increase your chances of getting Glastonbury 2023 tickets by using all your devices, using a VPN on all of them, to mix up IP addresses. This may make it appear that you're more than one person.

For even better results, try to connect each device to totally different server locations. Our favorite ExpressVPN has over 3,000 to choose from. That's a lot of tickets to the Glastonbury lottery!

Club together with your friends

If you've got mates who are going, all of you should be having a bash at getting tickets at the same time. If one gets in, buy tickets for everyone and then get paid back.

One person can buy up to six Glastonbury tickets at the same time. Even more if everyone in your group tries his luck from multiple devices simultaneously, and, ideally with different IPs too.

Try using 4G instead of Wi-Fi

Bit of a mystery but many people online swear that your chances can increase simply by using 4G instead of Wi-Fi. That's mainly to avoid crowded networks like the one in your workplace, or any other public Wi-Fi, giving you more capacity on a given connection to the web.

A stronger connection is a key here, too. Beating the queue is one thing but you need to be fast to move quickly from page to page to make sure to get your Glastonbury tickets before they run out.

Which VPN do we recommend for getting Glastonbury tickets?

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN – Reliable VPN with tons of locations (opens in new tab)

If we were to pick one VPN to entrust with getting a Glastonbury 2023 ticket, it'd be ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). With great speeds, a huge range of server locations and ultra-reliable connections, it's the perfect tool. You can use your subscription across five devices, and you'll have a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can trial the service risk-free.

How to buy Glastonbury 2023 tickets

In an effort to clamp down on ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend the festival needs to be registered on the website (opens in new tab) prior to the ticket sale. The registration period unfortunately closed on Monday 31st October, so you cannot place your purchase if you miss that date.

Music lovers who successfully filled the registration form in time can soon buy Glastonbury 2023 tickets exclusively via the event's official website (opens in new tab).

What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

While coach ticket are now sold out after just one day from being released, general admission tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are available to buy from the event's official website from Sunday November 6 at 9am GMT.

At the time of writing, there's no date set for Glastonbury 2023 tickets resale.

How much are Glastonbury 2023 tickets

Glastonbury 2023 tickets cost a total of £340 (£335 + £5 of booking fee), with the price including general admission for the full weekend. When you purchase your ticket in November, you will only be required to pay a deposit of £50. The balance will need to be paid off in the first week of April 2023.

Glastonbury ticket pricing saw a considerable rise from last edition's cost of £265 plus a £5 of booking fee. That's around 19% more in just one year. And, while many fans expressed their dismay on social media, festival co-organizer Emily Eavis blamed the increase in costs (opens in new tab) of running such big events.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

As tradition, Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place over the last week of June, specifically from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 June 2023.

Glastonbury 2023 tickets release times

As we mentioned above, Glastonbury 2023 tickets will be released on Sunday November 6 at 9 am UK time.

This means that fans around Europe will have the starting time pushed by one or two hours, depending on the countries they are in. Similarly, US music lovers will need to set an alarm around 5am ET (if living on the east coast) or around 2am PT for those booking from the pacific side instead. While, Aussie festival goers can chill until 8pm AEDT before rushing to secure their tickets.

Can I buy Glastonbury tickets from overseas?

Yes, there are no limitations from where you can buy Glastonbury 2023 tickets.

As we have seen before, changing your device country location with a secure VPN service could actually boost your chances of bagging your entrance card.

What kind of Glastonbury 2023 tickets are there?

Beside the combo of festival ticket and coach fare, there are many types of entrances you can choose from.

You can pay an additional fee of £55 for adding a car park pass to your entrance. Likewise, you can pay a starting fee of £150 to secure a place for your caravan. You can even hire tipis to share with your family and friends – each can accommodate up to six adults. This costs £1500 to hire, to pay in full at the time of booking.

There will also be some Sunday tickets exclusively available for Somerset residents.

How do I get to Glastonbury 2023

As festival organizers point out, coaches are the best way to get to the Glastonbury festival. The event's official partner, National Express, will run services from over 70 locations directly to the festival site. You can check and book your route here (opens in new tab).

If you are thinking of coming by train, the closest station is Castle Cary. Here, there will be a free shuttle bus running throughout the event days.

Those coming by car or campervan should keep in mind that, despite the name, the festival is not actually located in the town of Glastonbury. As with previous events, Glastonbury 2023 will be held at Worthy Farm which is in Pilton, in Somerset.

Glastonbury children's tickets

If you are thinking of heading to the festival with all your family, good news: kids under 12 go free!

Glastonbury festival is a popular destination for families, too. So, nothing to worry about. Just make sure to keep an eye on the youngest family members at all times.

Get Glastonbury tickets: what to do if you miss out

If you miss out on the registration end date, don't panic. There's still another chance around April when returned tickets get resold. So, you still have a chance to land your Glastonbury 2023 spot. Plus, you can always work there and get in for free.