Golfers, listen up: you can bag the Shot Scope V5 golf watch for its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now

The Shot Scope V5 golf watch is cheaper than ever

Shot Scope V5
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for an edge on the course in 2025 but you don't want to break the bank, you could do a lot worse than the Shot Scope V5. This watch looks great on the wrist, comes with 16 club tags for detailed shot tracking, and is reasonably priced even at full price, beating competitors like Garmin for value.

And right now, it's even cheaper. Amazon is offering the Shot Scope V5 at its lowest price ever, from £239.99 down to just £199.99, a £40 (or 17%) saving.

With enough tags for a bagful of clubs, 36,000 preloaded courses worldwide, health and fitness tracking, and (crucially) no additional subscription fees, the Shot Scope V5 is a terrific buy at any price, and it's a steal right now. Check out the deal in full below, or scroll down for our list of golf watch deals in your region.

Shot Scope V5 golf watch
Shot Scope V5 golf watch: was £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Shot Scope V5 is a comprehensive golf performance tracker, including 16 shot-tracking pins you'd have to buy separately from most watches. With 36,000 pre-loaded course maps, every shot is plotted as part of an overhead map, helping you step up your game with ease. It also includes step tracking, and a companion app with access to the Shot Scope Academy training insights.

This deal is also available on the Shot Scope website.

View Deal

Why get this deal? The Shot Scope V5 features on our list of the best golf watches, and earned an impressive four stars in our review.

We said: "While it doesn’t come with some of the premium features you will find on more expensive golf GPS watches, the V5 does all of the basics very well, and the 16 included club tags allow the user free access to extremely detailed post-round analytics and shot data."

It's incredible value, and a steal at this price. It's not all shot tracking: the virtual scorecard feature keeps your score as you play, while you can press a button to find out exactly how far your last shot traveled. For golfers who've never gotten into GPS tracking, this is a perfect way to get your foot in the door without spending loads of cash.

