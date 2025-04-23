Garmin Forerunner 255 crashes to lowest-ever price with a massive 36% discount

If you're in the market for a brilliant cheap running watch that won't break the bank, then look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 255, which is excellent value right now thanks to great deals on both sides of the pond.

Right now at Amazon US you can score a whopping 36% off the Garmin Forerunner 255, now just $224 instead of $349.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, specifically in Tidal Blue.

In the UK, you can grab one for just £183 instead of £299, a huge 39% discount and just £11 shy of the best-ever price on this model.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 255 deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 : was $349.99 now $224 at Amazon Get a huge $125 (36%) off the Garmin Forerunner 255 in the US, with GPS and up to 14 days of battery life in the larger 46mm size, which is actually cheaper than the smaller version.

In our Garmin Forerunner 255 review, we hailed its excellent run tracking and Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness metrics. You get support for triathlons, HRV, and we found the battery life to be absolutely brilliant.

This might have been supplanted by the 265 since, but this is still a very capable running watch; it's perfect for beginners, people looking to upgrade from a cheap fitness tracker, or those looking to make a bigger dent in their fitness.

The 265 does have a better AMOLED touchscreen and more potent GPS, but both models look broadly identical and have the same battery life. If anything, the 255 is rated for slightly longer at 14 days rather than 13. You also won't get Garmin's Training Readiness Score on the 255, but this is a small compromise.

The value of this deal is really found in comparison to the 265's price. Right now you'll pay upwards of $330 for the newer 265 model, a huge jump from $224, and that's with a discount. Normally, the 265 will cost you around $449, which is why the 255 is still so popular.

Don't wait around if you're interested as this will likely sell out fast, a brilliant running watch with an even better price.