Garmin Forerunner 255 crashes to lowest-ever price with a massive 36% discount
A massive saving!
If you're in the market for a brilliant cheap running watch that won't break the bank, then look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 255, which is excellent value right now thanks to great deals on both sides of the pond.
Right now at Amazon US you can score a whopping 36% off the Garmin Forerunner 255, now just $224 instead of $349.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, specifically in Tidal Blue.
In the UK, you can grab one for just £183 instead of £299, a huge 39% discount and just £11 shy of the best-ever price on this model.
Today's best Garmin Forerunner 255 deal
Get a huge $125 (36%) off the Garmin Forerunner 255 in the US, with GPS and up to 14 days of battery life in the larger 46mm size, which is actually cheaper than the smaller version.
Likewise, save more than £110 on the UK version in Slate Grey, again with up to 14 days of battery life. If you push the boat out, the 255 Music with more onboard storage is also just £205.
In our Garmin Forerunner 255 review, we hailed its excellent run tracking and Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness metrics. You get support for triathlons, HRV, and we found the battery life to be absolutely brilliant.
This might have been supplanted by the 265 since, but this is still a very capable running watch; it's perfect for beginners, people looking to upgrade from a cheap fitness tracker, or those looking to make a bigger dent in their fitness.
The 265 does have a better AMOLED touchscreen and more potent GPS, but both models look broadly identical and have the same battery life. If anything, the 255 is rated for slightly longer at 14 days rather than 13. You also won't get Garmin's Training Readiness Score on the 255, but this is a small compromise.
The value of this deal is really found in comparison to the 265's price. Right now you'll pay upwards of $330 for the newer 265 model, a huge jump from $224, and that's with a discount. Normally, the 265 will cost you around $449, which is why the 255 is still so popular.
Don't wait around if you're interested as this will likely sell out fast, a brilliant running watch with an even better price.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
