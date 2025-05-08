The best Garmin watch is back to its record-low Black Friday price on Amazon
Get up and running with the Garmin Venu 3S
Any serious runner, or hobbyist for that matter, will benefit from owning one of the best running watches. I prefer a watch that I don't notice, especially when I'm really pushing myself to the limits. If you're like me, you'll love the small and compact Venu 3S, which is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 (was $449.99).
This is the same all-time low price that we saw during last year's Black Friday sales, so if you missed it then, you can pick it up now. The deal covers all colorways, including sage gray, black, and ivory. It's also only a limited-time offer, so we suggest you don't hang around if you're tempted.
Today's best Garmin Venu 3S deal
The small yet incredibly capable running watch is discounted by $100, bringing it back to its record-low Black Friday price. As one of the best health and fitness smartwatches in the world, the Venu 3S delivers all the essential health and fitness tracking features most people could ever need. This is an excellent all-around smartwatch and a smaller version of our top pick in our best Garmin watch buyer's guide.
Despite not having reviewed the Garmin Venu 3S, we can tell you that we did love the larger Garmin Venu 3. The main difference between the two watches is that the 'S' model is a slightly stripped-back version of Garmin's flagship Venu 3 series.
Both watches boast a bold and colorful display, impressive battery life, and a wide range of insights based on exercise, sleep, naps, stress levels, and more. We also love the inclusion of more than 30 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, and golf.
If this deal on the Garmin Venu 3S doesn't tickle your fancy, then we recommend checking out all the best fitness trackers to narrow down your options. We also have a best Apple Watches guide if you'd like something a little more stylish.
