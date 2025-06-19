I've tested a lot of smartwatches over the years and all the best running watches, and two of the most popular brands, which people choose consistently and have been doing for years, are Apple and Garmin.

The best Apple Watches are great running watches, but they're also good lifestyle companions. With a raft of third-party apps, better communication features and seamless integration with iOS, they're the smartwatch of choice for iPhone users because they're the best all-rounders, but they don't have very good battery life.

The best Garmin watches, on the other hand, have excellent battery life: even the very basic models last for at least a week between charges. Garmins offer a less intuitive smartwatch experience than Apple, with limited third-party app support, but make up for it with an excellent suite of fitness and health features, such as Body Battery and Fitness Age.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 40mm (GPS) for $70 off at Amazon, from $399.99 down to just $329.99.

However, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 sees the bigger discount, from $299.99 down to just $199.99. Check out both deals below

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Amazon Save on the smallest, GPS-only Apple Watch Series 10. Issue commands using your voice, use gestures to dismiss alarms, and seamlessly chat and use voice-to-text via the onboard speaker and microphone. It's packed with fitness features too.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch above, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fitness tool first and a smartwatch second: however, for under $200, it's a steal with blood oxygen monitoring, Fitness Age and Body Battery metrics, and even LiveTrack to keep you safe during activity.

Both smartwatches are superb buys, but if you're buying a watch today to primarily assist with your running, I know which one I'd get out of the two great deals above.

If I had to buy one today, I'd go with the Garmin. There are three very simple reasons for this: