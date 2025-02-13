Genesis Invitational live stream: how to watch 2025 PGA golf from anywhere, players, start time

The 2025 PGA Tour continues this week in California with a star-studded Genesis Invitational. Here's how to watch a 2025 Genesis Invitational live stream from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

A stellar field, headed by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, has assembled for the Genesis Invitational. Only four of the top 50-ranked golfers in the world are not playing in this PGA Tour Signature Event.

For this year only, the tournament has a new venue: Torrey Pines’ South course in San Diego. The event has been moved from its traditional Los Angeles home of the Riviera Country Club due to the wild fires in that area.

The defending champion is Hideki Matsuyama, who won in dramatic fashion last year after starting the final day six shots off the lead. He already has a Tour victory under his belt this year.

Each year on the PGA Tour, Torrey Pines hosts the Farmers Insurance Open, won this year by Harris English, who can come into the event with some confidence.

So, too, can Rory McIlroy, as the Northern Irishman won on his last PGA Tour outing, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, another one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continues his return to action after surgery on his hand, and the will be looking to improve on finishes of T9 and T25 so far this season.

Here’s how to watch 2025 Genesis Invitational live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Genesis Invitational stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual golf stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Genesis Invitational live streams in the US

You can watch the 2025 Genesis Invitational online with PGA Tour Live on ESPN Plus, which will provide an exclusive main feed and featured group coverage each round. The main feed begins at 12.30pm ET on Thursday and Friday, 10am on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

A monthly subscription to ESPN Plus costs $11.99/month; while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

On TV, there will be coverage across the Golf Channel and CBS, with the channels splitting coverage throughout the day. You can get these through your cable package, or via an OTT provider like Sling or Fubo. Sling is the one we rate best – to get the Golf Channel, you'll need Sling Blue (from $45.99/month) and the Sports Extra add-on ($11/month).

Sling doesn't carry CBS, but you can stream CBS’s broadcasts with Paramount Plus or the CBS Sports App. Golf Channel’s broadcasts can be streamed with the NBC Sports App.

To watch on Paramount Plus you will need the Showtime plan which costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year.

The coverage split on TV is as follows (comprehensive coverage on ESPN Plus):

Thursday-Friday: 4pm-8pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm(CBS)

Sunday: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (CBS)

Watch the Genesis Invitational online from abroad:

You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

Sling provides a great way to watch golf without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue and the Sports Extra plan will get you 40+ channels including the Golf Channel and NBC in select cities. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month.

Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month.

How to watch Genesis Invitational live streams in the UK

Genesis Invitational live streams are on Sky Sports in the UK.

Live coverage of the Genesis Invitational is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel and it's as comprehensive as it gets, running from 5.30pm each day.

Subscribers can also watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership, which starts at £34.99 per month. But to go all out, check out our guide to today's best Sky TV packages and deals.

Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Sky schedule:

Thursday-Friday: 5.30pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf), 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday: 5pm–12am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm–12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday: 2.30pm–11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm–11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

How to watch Genesis Invitational live streams in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Genesis Invitational on Fox Sports or the excellent-value streaming service Kayo Sports.

You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Genesis Invitational golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo.

Kayo price plans start from a super affordable $25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Genesis Invitational live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Genesis Invitational live streams in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing coverage of the Genesis Invitational.

If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a Genesis Invitational live stream.

It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN Plus on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually (plus tax).

Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Genesis Invitational coverage just like you would at home.

What is a PGA Tour Signature Event? There are eight Signature Events this PGA Tour season. These are limited-field events offering increased purses and FedExCup points. The field for the Genesis Invitational is limited to 72 golfers. There is a cut at halfway with the lowest 50 scorers, as well as any golfer within 10 strokes of the lead, going on to play the third and fourth rounds.

How much prize money is there at the Genesis Invitational? The Genesis Invitational has a prize purse of $20 million in 2025.

Why is the Genesis Invitational at a different venue this year? The Genesis Invitational has had to move from the Riviera Country Club due to the fires in Los Angeles, so it will now take place at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The plan is to return to the Riviera Country Club in 2026.