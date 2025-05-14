I'm a huge stage magic fan so I can't wait for Apple TV+'s new Siegfried and Roy series

Apple TV+ is getting a new limited series called Wild Things , though a release date hasn't been announced

Jude Law and Andrew Garfield will star as iconic magicians Siegfried and Roy

It's based on the Apple Originals podcast of the same name

I'm going to be sticking with Apple TV+ for the foreseeable future because they keep impressing me, and Wild Things has definitely caught my interest given its focus on late magicians Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn.

A release window hasn't been confirmed, but we do know its based on the Apple Original Podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, and that it's an eight-part series, which will dramatize their life and careers.

Why I'm excited for Wild Things

As mentioned, I've always loved stage magic whether it's the double act of Penn and Teller or the illusions of Derren Brown, and Siegfried and Roy have long intrigued me.

Their story is definitely one that would make for a great drama given their controversies, such as the fact they performed with lions and tigers, a practice that was criticized by some circles. This all came to a head when one of their lions attacked Roy, seriously injuring him, and this is the kind of show that I'm sure will open up plenty of conversations.

The new Apple TV+ show "tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo pushes the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show,” according to the streamer.

In 2024, we crowned Apple TV+ as our Streaming Service of the Year and there's been plenty to keep me interested lately. As well as dropping a trailer for a new star-studded nightmarish thriller, they've also announced that Jude Law and Andrew Garfield will step into the shows of the iconic showmen for Wild Things.

On top of all this, WandaVision (aka my favorite Marvel show)'s Matt Shakman is directing the pilot and serves as producer so I'm hoping we can add this to our best Apple TV+ shows.

