Apple TV Plus sets 2025 premiere for new thriller series Prime Target and I think I’ll need my calculator for this mathematician mystery

A new mystery thriller series titled Prime Target is set to debut on Apple TV Plus in 2025 and it sounds like it will be packed with puzzles to unravel.

The new show was first announced in February earlier this year, when the streamer revealed that it had cast a leading duo that are familiar faces from the best streaming services. Leo Woodall is known for The White Lotus and Netflix rom-com One Day, and will star alongside Quintessa Swindell, who was in Black Adam, which is streaming on Max in the US.

The duo will star in the eight episode series and looking at the first-look images released today (Thursday, October 24), Prime Target has the potential to be one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

What do we know so far about Prime Target?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The plot for Prime Target reads like it will see the maths genius from A Beautiful Mind at the center of a major global security threat like what was portrayed in WarGames. In the series, Woodall plays Edward Brooks, a brilliant young maths postgraduate who is on the cusp of a major mathematical breakthrough.

Said breakthrough involves finding a pattern in prime numbers, so get your calculators ready! Solving this will hold the key to accessing every computer in the world, which undoubtedly has big consequences. Of course, such a search for discovery hasn't gone unnoticed and there's an "unseen enemy" on the hunt for Brooks to stop him from solving the puzzle.

This is where Swindell comes in. The actor plays Taylah Sanders, who's a member of the National Security Agency that's been tasked with monitoring Brooks. Of course, something deeper is afoot, which brings the duo together to unravel a deeper mystery shrouded in conspiracy that Brooks is now at the center of.

The cast of Prime Target also includes Stephen Rea (Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen), Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).

January is shaping up to be a big month for Apple TV Plus as we also have the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Severance season 2 returning on January 27, so there will be plenty of mysteries to unravel.

The first two episodes of Prime Target will be released globally on Apple TV Plus on January 22, 2025, and will see a new episode added every Wednesday through March 5, 2025.