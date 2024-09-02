4 new movies and shows on Apple TV Plus that I can't wait to watch in September 2024

As September approaches, Apple TV Plus is gearing up to deliver more original titles to join its catalog of best Apple TV Plus movies and best Apple TV Plus shows. The best thing about it is that you won't have to wait long at all, as one of its shows arrives as early as September 4.

There's no denying that settling on a new show to binge requires much thought and therefore can be quite time-consuming, so in that case I've narrowed Apple TV Plus' September 2024 schedule down to four titles. One of which is a popular original series returning for a fourth season, and the other three are set to make their Apple TV Plus debut in the coming weeks.

To this day, Apple TV Plus has maintained its reputation as being one of the best streaming services available, and my four picks for September 2024 show that its reputation is far from tarnished.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 4

September 4 Creators: Will Smith, Morwenna Banks

Will Smith, Morwenna Banks Main cast: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves

Smith and Banks' spy thriller returns to Apple TV Plus this month, with Slow Horses season 4. Based on the Slough House novel series by Mick Herron, the series follows a team of MI5 agents who make constant mistakes and fail to complete important missions. Their boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), isn't a great help to the team's dynamic due to this obnoxious and manipulative leadership who refuses to fire anyone – instead forcing them to face tasks so mundane in the hopes they'll resign out of boredom.

La Maison

La Maison â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 20

September 20 Creator: José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville

José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville Main cast: Lambert Wilson, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, Amira Casar

The action and drama in the trailer for La Maison is reminiscent of that of Ridley Scott's fashion feature House of Gucci (2019), except Caltagirone and Milville's new French language series appears to be more gripping in its characters and plotline. Set in the backdrop of a fictional French luxury fashion house, designer Vincent LeDu (Lambert Wilson) is in charge of determining the company's next steps while his former muse, Perle Foster (Amira Casar), devises a plan to take control of Maison LeDu after living in the designer's shadow for years. However Foster isn't the only one with a plan to rise to the top, as the head of a powerful luxury group Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet) expresses a keen interest in acquiring ownership of Maison LeDu.

Midnight Family

Midnight Family â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 25

September 25 Creator: Julio Rojas and Gibrán Portela

Julio Rojas and Gibrán Portela Main cast: Joaquín Cosio, Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, Sergio 'Keko' Bautista

Ahead of its release on September 25, Midnight Family has already broken records, becoming Apple TV Plus' first series to be produced entirely in Spanish. Inspired by Luke Lorentzen's 2019 documentary of the same name, Julio Rojas and Gibrán Portela's upcoming series is set in Mexico City following young woman Marigaby (Renata Vaca), a medical student by day who come night time turns into a local hero as she saves lives with her family of medical professionals.

WOLFS

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 27

September 27 Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Main cast: Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams

The dynamic duo from 2001's Ocean's Eleven Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite in Jon Watt's latest action-comedy feature Wolfs. The two star as rival fixers who prefer to work alone, but when they're called to work on the same job and help cover up a high profile crime the lone wolves butt heads. In order to succeed in completing their task, all differences and petty attitudes must be put to one side.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors