Prime Video's new trailer for police drama On Call has an exciting twist, and looks like an adrenaline junkie's dream

Prime Video has released a trailer for the new cop drama On Call

On Call puts an exciting and realistic twist on the action-packed genre

The show follows a police duo on call in Long Beach, California

Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or not, you'll definitely enjoy Prime Video's high-octane trailer for new police procedural On Call.

On Call thrusts us into the action-packed heart of policing as the series follows a veteran and rookie police duo as they respond to emergencies in Long Beach, California. On Call isn't all about sleuthing detectives and murder mysteries, it's actually an exciting and visceral take on the patrol side of policing through the use of hand-held cameras, body cam, and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect.

In the heart-pounding trailer (see below), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) plays seasoned cop Traci Harmon and Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as her partner-in-training Alex Diaz as they go on patrol together chasing criminals and saving citizens. We also get glimpses of Lori Loughlin (Full House) as Lieutenant Bishop and Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund in her guest starring role of Officer Maria Delgado. It's definitely a busy day at the office!

What is On Call about?

On Call - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

On Call is described as an "adrenalized and visceral police drama," which aims to add some realism to the format with a "cinema verité effect" by using a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-camera footage. The imaginative series also explores "the morality of protecting and serving a community".

Bellisario stars as "hard-charging but protective veteran officer" Traci Harmon, who struggles to fit in at the department while training the future generation of officers. Meanwhile, Larracuente portrays Alex Diaz, "an ambitious rookie" who who grapples with holding onto his optimistic views as he faces tough challenges in today's society.

With an intriguing twist on the cop drama genre, On Call has the potential to become one of the best Prime Video shows, but we'll just have to wait and see when it debuts on one of the best streaming services on January 9, 2025.

