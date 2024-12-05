Prime Video's #1 show Cross has captivated subscribers – here are 3 other crime thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to investigate next

Prime Video loves a good ol' book adaptation. The likes of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Alex Rider have been huge successes for the streaming giant, and now there's another winning crime thriller as Cross has become Prime Video's latest number one TV show.

Based on James Patterson's book series, Cross tells an original story not depicted in the novels – indeed, it's one that follows renowned homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) as he and his partner John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) hunt a serial killer linked to Cross' past.

If you've already binged the series and are craving more crime capers, here are three of the best Prime Video shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch on one of the best streaming services next.

Troppo

Troppo | All New Series | Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: ~55 minutes

~55 minutes Creator: Yolanda Ramke

Based on the best-selling novel Crimson Lake by Candice Fox, Troppo follows disgraced former police officer Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane) who teams up with Amanda (Nicole Chamoun), an eccentric private investigator with a criminal past, to find a Korean tech tycoon in Queensland. As the unlikely pair try to put aside their differences and turbulent pasts in order to solve the case, there's plenty of gripping twists, compelling mystery, and an unpredictable dynamic between the two leads to keep you entertained.

Bosch

Bosch - Launch Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: ~46 minutes

~46 minutes Creator: Eric Overmyer

Bosch is another book-to-screen adaptation, with the series focusing on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels about LAPD homicide Detective Harry Bosch. In Bosch, the former special forces officer (played by Titus Welliver) is relentless in his pursuit of justice as he investigates shocking deaths and corruption. However, hidden behind his determination is a man haunted by his past. There are two shows available to watch about the great detective, too – the eponymous Bosch and spin-off Bosch Legacy.

Regular TechRadar freelancer Carrie Marshall is a big fan of both, saying: "I have to confess that I love Bosch. I loved him in the books, I loved him in his self-titled series – and I loved Bosch Legacy, too. The latter Bosch Legacy managed to stay on just the right side of preposterousness and, while Legacy and its predecessor are chock-full of cop-show tropes, they do it so well it's impossible to resist their considerable charm."

The Devil's Hour

The Devil's Hour - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: ~59 minutes

~59 minutes Creator: Tom Moran

The Devil's Hour tells the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), who wakes every night at exactly 3:33 am after experiencing terrifying visions during the so-called devil's hour. Haunted by a life that's not her own, Lucy becomes inexplicably connected to a trail of brutal murders and goes on a hunt to find a serial killer. This series is a mind-bending menagerie of supernatural horror, a crime thriller, and spooky sci-fi, so get ready for a rollercoaster ride.

