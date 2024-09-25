How to watch Chicago Fire season 13 online from anywhere – stream firefighter drama

Watch Chicago Fire season 13 online

With the beloved Chief Wallace Boden moving on to bigger and better things, there's a new face at the head of the Chicago Fire Department – and things may never be the same again. US viewers can tune in to Chicago Fire live on NBC or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch Chicago Fire season 13 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding, Friends) joins for season 13 to add a little star power to the Chicago Fire cast. But like any person coming in fresh to a position of power that has been occupied by such a well-loved predecessor, it's not going to be an easy initiation for his character, Chief Dom Pascal.

Expect plenty of friction, as Pascal tries to get to grips with the personnel in his crew, while they try to work him out, too. Not least Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann who understandably hoped and assumed that he would be the one filling Boden's shoes. Can he put professional rivalry behind him, or will sparks fly between the two at Firehouse 51.

Keep reading below – we have all the information on where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 13 online in the US

How to watch Chicago Fire online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago Fire season 13 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire from anywhere:

How to watch Chicago Fire season 13 online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing Chicago Fire season 13 at the same time as it goes out south of the border at 9pm ET/PT on Wednesday nights. Or stream it on demand via Citytv.com using your provider login credentials. For cord cutters, there's the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$4.99 per month thereafter. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Chicago Fire no matter where you are.

Can I watch Chicago Fire season 13 online in the UK?

Chicago Fire is broadcast by Sky Witness in the UK. But you'll need to be patient – generally the new series starts around three months later than it does across the Atlantic. Visiting the UK from the US? Get a VPN to let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 13 online in Australia

The brand new season 13 of Chicago Fire is among the listings of Foxtel One. Episodes go out at 8.30pm AEST on Thursdays from September 26. If you don't already get Foxtel channels, you have the option to sign up for the Foxtel Now streaming service and watch Chicago Fire online. Plans start from $35 a month after a 10-day free trial. American or Canadian in Australia wanting to watch Chicago Fire on your usual service? Use a VPN to stream it Down Under.

Can I watch Chicago Fire season 13 for free? US viewers can watch new episodes of Chicago Fire season 13 for free the day after broadcast on the NBC website and app. You can also watch NBC on Fubo with the OTT provider's 7-day free trial and on the Hulu with Live TV 3-day free trial. Canadians can watch free with a 7-day trial to Citytv Plus. Australians can take up a free 10-day trial to Foxtel Now to stream Chicago Fire episodes online.

Chicago Fire season 13 cast

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide

David Eigenberg as Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal

Jocelyn Hudon as Paramedic Lyla Novak

Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden

Christian Stolte as Senior Firefighter Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Miranda Rae Mayo as Firefighter Stella Kidd

Daniel Kyri as Firefighter Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver

Chicago Fire season 13 episode guide

Season 13 of Chicago Fire is expected to include 22 new episodes. The first four have been given names and broadcast dates as per the schedule below:

Episode 1 – A Monster In The Field: Wednesday, September 25

– A Monster In The Field: Wednesday, September 25 Episode 2 – Ride the Blade: Wednesday, October 2

– Ride the Blade: Wednesday, October 2 Episode 3 – All Kinds of Crazy: Wednesday, October 9

– All Kinds of Crazy: Wednesday, October 9 Episode 4 – Through the Skin: Wednesday, October 16