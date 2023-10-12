Can’t wait for Disney Plus’ Goosebumps? Stream these 3 spine-tingling series to get in the Halloween mood

Entire generations grew up scaring themselves silly with the Goosebumps books, so they'll be relieved to hear that the new Disney Plus and Hulu Goosebumps TV series is everything they hoped it'd be.

It features a familiar face in Justin Long, who plays English teacher and new Biddle House resident Mr Bratt. Unfortunately for Bratt, the house's former resident wants a new home: him.

As you can see from the trailer below, it catches the tone of the books brilliantly and looks set to be a feast of retro-hued horror. It starts streaming tomorrow, October 13th, and there's plenty more online in the same vein for viewers who like their horror to be distinctly old-school.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

There are strong Goosebumps (and Twilight Zone and Tales of the Unexpected) vibes to this episodic horror show, which features multiple stand-alone horror stories in an aesthetic variously described as gothic and Grand Guignol. It's an anthology of sinister stories told by some of today's premier horror directors including the directors of Splice, Mandy and The Babadook, and some of it is properly scary.

Available to steam on Netflix in the US and UK.

Castlevania

Not only is this a retro treat, it's a retro video game treat. This Netflix original anime has four seasons of spooky animated action inspired by the legendary video game. It follows vampire hunter Trevor Belmont in his battle against unspeakable evil in the form of Vlad Dracula Tepes, and the series was written by comics legend Warren Ellis. The series received glowing reviews for pretty much everything: the visuals, the voice acting, the writing and the action sequences.

Available to steam on Netflix in the US and UK.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sadly Netflix chose not to renew this show for a fifth season, but the first four are lost of fun. It's based on the incredibly popular Sabrina The Teenage Witch show, this take is a dark coming-of-age tale with high Rotten Tomatoes rating for the first three seasons; things went a bit downhill in the fourth and so far final season but it's still a fun watch with plenty of supernatural spookiness.

Available to steam on Netflix in the US and UK.