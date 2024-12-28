The 50 best shows of 2024: TechRadar's top TV picks of the year on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney Plus, and more

2024 has been another fantastic year for TV shows, and as a connoisseur of small-screen entertainment, I've been hugely impressed by the number of unmissable shows released on the world's best streaming services over the past 12 months.

Indeed, while my best shows of 2023 article comprised a respectable 34 offerings, this year's round-up is 50 strong, which confirms just how many brilliant shows there have been in 2024. You'll find them categorized by the streamer they were released on and listed in alphabetical order, with the main reasons I think they stand out from the pack.

So, whether you simply want a reminder of the best series that debuted this year, or you're looking for a new show to watch before 2025 arrives, here are the 50 best series – in my humble opinion – of 2024. Enjoy!

Best Apple TV Plus shows of 2024

Bad Monkey

Bad Monkey is the latest fun-filled Apple TV Original from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

This Vince Vaughn-starring crime comedy went under the radar upon its mid-August release. Nevertheless, it's an enthralling watch that allows Vaughn's comedic timing and flair for the dramatic to shine through as a cop-turned-restaurant inspector who begins investigating a murder mystery in Florida's Everglades. With numerous twists and turns, Bad Monkey will have you howling with laughter when your jaw isn't on the floor. Stream it on Apple TV Plus ASAP.

Criminal Record

Criminal Record will leave you guessing about where its plot will go next (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

An early 2024 highlight, Criminal Record follows two police detectives – at opposite ends of their careers and the ethical spectrum – after an anonymous call threatens to blow open a closed case where the alleged culprit was seemingly wrongfully convicted. With powerhouse performances by Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi, this crime thriller will have you on tenterhooks throughout.

Manhunt

Manhunt is a rich conspiracy thriller that fictionalizes the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple's streaming platform has been many people's go-to for all things sci-fi since its launch. However, as evidenced by the aforementioned duo and this period piece, the service's expanding line-up of crime-based fare is becoming another feather in its critically acclaimed cap. Based on James Swanson's novel, Manhunt tells the story of the, well, manhunt for former US President Abraham Lincoln's assassin, John Wilkes Booth, and the man – Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's long-time friend and secretary of war – who led the chase. A wholly captivating dramatization of one of the most notable moments in US history.

Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is another heart-wrenching and action-packed World War II epic (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Speaking of significant historical events, another January 2024 highlight flew onto Apple TV Plus in the form of Masters of the Air. With an ensemble cast led by Austin Butler, the third war drama series developed under the guidance of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks tells the remarkable story of the 100th Bomb Group, a US heavy bomber unit operating on the Eastern European front in World War II. A series that soars high and deserves to proudly sit alongside its HBO siblings in Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Pachinko season 2

Pachinko's second season is even better than its first (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The first series on this list that boasts a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, Pachinko season 2 cements Apple's flagship Korean drama as one of the best Apple TV Plus shows ever made. Like its forebear, the show centers on four generations of the Baeks, an immigrant family whose matriarch Yangjin left her homeland to pursue a new life in Osaka, Japan. This soulful show deserves a much bigger audience and, bafflingly, didn't receive a single Golden Globes 2025 nomination.

Silo season 2

Silo's position as one of Apple TV Plus' best sci-fi offerings is cemented with its sophomore season (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Remember when I said Apple TV Plus was renowned for its sci-fi storytelling? This series is one of the reasons why. Like Severance and Foundation, Silo is one of the crown jewels in Apple's sci-fi original back catalog, and its second season – while not as highly rated as its first – proves why. A program with more than enough mysteries to keep viewers enthralled and some seriously great acting performances, Silo season 2 is well worth your time, trust me.

Slow Horses season 4

At six episodes apiece, each season of Slow Horses is a joy from start to finish (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A show as quintessentially British as it gets, Slow Horses can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of many – myself included. The Gary Oldman-fronted thriller is consistently excellent, with the UK star delivering instantly quotable lines with witty aplomb and each season's narrative serving up a delicious combination of mystery, spy drama, and crime caper. Season 4 is yet another perfect entry in Apple's TV adaptation of Mike Herron's book series of the same name and, with Slow Horses season 5 on the way, there'll be more Jackson Lamb to enjoy very soon, especially if Apple keeps pumping out seasons at the rate of knots that it is.

Best Disney Plus shows of 2024

Agatha All Along

Agatha Harkness' WandaVision spin-off is a frightfully fun ride (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

"Who asked for this?" was the initial response to the announcement about this WandaVision spin-off. As it happens, a lot of us, actually. A campy, surprisingly scary, and poignant TV show, Agatha All Along is a hoot from start to finish.

You'll come for Kathryn Hahn's award-worthy lead performance and the series' earworm of a main song, but you'll stay for the mystery surrounding Joe Locke's Teen and its wonderfully crafted story. Read more about why it's such a great watch in my Agatha All Along review and, once you're done, see what it sets up for future Marvel projects in my Agatha All Along ending explained piece.

Doctor Who season 1 4

Ncuti Gatwa's debut season as the eponymous Time Lord was a return to form for the legendary sci-fi show (Image credit: BBC/Disney Branded Television)

Ah, Doctor Who. The iconic show that's akin to a warm hug for sci-fi fans certainly felt the frosty reception its last two seasons had been met with. This reset, which saw the eponymous Time Lord make the surprise leap to Disney Plus in mid-2024 – subsequently, the Ncuti Gatwa era is confusingly known as Doctor Who season 1 – was much needed, then.

Thankfully, it's a soft reboot for the British institution – and one that paid off. Gatwa and new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) are a breath of fresh air as the series' latest TARDIS partnership, while the return of former showrunner Russell T. Davies elevated its writing and episodic concepts. A highly pleasing return to form for the infamous Gallifreyan.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Goonies in space? Sign me up! (Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

If you've ever wondered "what if the Goonies was set in space?", the last of 2024's new Star Wars shows and movies answers that very query. At the time of writing, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is only midway through its eight-episode run but, as I noted in my Skeleton Crew review, it's just a good, old-fashioned galactic misadventure that makes Lucasfilm's iconic sci-fi franchise fun again. Its kid actors are great, Jude Law is having the time of his life as a mysterious Force wielder (or so his character Jod claims to be), and it isn't afraid to be both silly and sentimental. A rollicking joyful show that I couldn't help but get behind from minute one.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

Clone Force 99's story has ended after three seasons of The Bad Batch (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

It's no secret that Lucasfilm and Disney have enjoyed more success with their animated Star Wars offerings in recent years. Indeed, shows like Star Wars: Visions and this post-Star Wars: The Clone Wars tale are proof of that – and the latter has certainly gone under the radar throughout its three-season run. Nevertheless, The Bad Batch's final hurrah is a tightly paced, coherently written and directed third season that brings Clone Force 99's emotions-laden story to a close in fitting style. One worth binge-watching over the festive season.

X-Men 97 season 1

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Beloved though '90s kids classic X-Men: The Animated Series is, if you'd told me that its sequel – X-Men 97 – would be the best-rated Marvel TV show of 2024, I wouldn't have believed you. That, however, is certainly the case, with the X-Men's animated sequel landing a near-perfect 99% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, which meant it was a shoo-in for our best Disney Plus shows guide.

It deserves every ounce of praise, too. It's superbly animated, the score is electrifying, action is tense and innovative, character development is on point, and the seamless transition between its various storylines couldn't be better. Read more about why it's unmissable in my X-Men 97 review. Then, check out my X-Men 97 season 1 ending explained piece to see how it sets up X-Men 97 season 2.

Best Hulu shows of 2024

La Maquina

You'll feel every punch in La Maquina (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu isn't usually known for its sports dramas, but this hard-hitting Spanish language series proved to be a knockout when it debuted on the streamer (and its sister platform Disney Plus in non-US territories) in October. With an all-star cast led by Gael Garcia Bernal (Werewolf by Night), Diego Luna (Andor), and Eiza Gonzalez (3 Body Problem), all of whom are at the top of their game, La Maquina is yet another pulsating boxing-based piece of entertainment fare that lasts the distance.

Only Murders in the Building season 4

What will Only Murders in the Building's intrepid trio get up to in season 5? (Image credit: Hulu)

One of the best Hulu shows of all time, the consistently great Only Murders in the Building continues to deliver comedy-laced murder mysteries aplenty in its fourth season. With even more famous faces dipping in and out of proceedings, plus the ever-reliable warm chemistry between its three leads, this Steve Martin and John Hoffman-created series excels once more. This program has earned its multiple Golden Globes 2025 nominations and, with season 5 in development, more mysteries await Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

Shōgun

Shōgun is easily one of the best TV shows of 2024 (Image credit: FX)

Ahead of its release in early 2024, comparisons between Shōgun and Game of Thrones (GoT) were inevitable because, well, the former felt like a feudal Japan-set, real-life (albeit fictionalized) take on HBO's and George R.R. Martin's iconic high fantasy series.

Shōgun, though, is an absolute classic in its own right. Yes, it shares similarities with GoT through its political infighting, brutal action set-pieces, and morally complex characters, but it's so much more than that. I could wax lyrical about it here, but my Shōgun review is better equipped to sum up my full feelings. If for nothing else, stick this on your watchlist ASAP to watch Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai at their imperious acting best. Once you've streamed it, get the lowdown on all things Shōgun season 2.

The Bear season 3

The Bear's third season is still great, even if it's not as good as its forebears (Image credit: Hulu)

Season 3 is easily The Bear 's weakest chapter so far, but that doesn't mean it's terrible. It doesn't reach the heady heights of its predecessors, but The Bear season 3 is still an uncomfortably engrossing watch that sheds new light on its eclectic mix of lovable characters, whose lives become increasingly dominated by the pressures placed on them to keep the titular restaurant afloat. A show that's as heart-wrenchingly effective as seasons 1 and 2, and one that sets up some fascinating story threads heading into The Bear season 4.

Best Max shows of 2024

Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos is the first project released as part of James Gunn's rebooted DC Cinematic Universe (Image credit: Max/DC Studios)

Few people expected Creature Commandos to be the first project released as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new-look DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). Nevertheless, the R-rated animated series is a strong, funny, bloody, and heart-breaking first step into the rebooted superhero franchise. Sure, it's not perfect – my Creature Commandos review covers four things I wish it had done better – but it was entertaining and impactful enough to whet my appetite for future DCU Chapter One movies and TV shows.

Get Millie Black

Get Millie Black makes for absorbing viewing (Image credit: Max)

Another TV rarity in that it holds a perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, Get Millie Black is a terrific addition to HBO's crime drama Pantheon. With perfectly played characters led by the towering Tamara Lawrance as the titular detective, a gripping mystery, and a rich exploration of topical sociopolitical themes, I can only apologize for not adding Get Millie Black to our best Max shows list sooner. A grave error I'll look to rectify shortly.

Fantasmas

Fantasmas is as bizarre as it is funny (Image credit: HBO)

Few multitalented artists are putting the surreal comedy genre back on the map like Julio Torres. Fresh off his highly-rated absurdist comedy flick Problemista, the Salvadoran-American writer-actor's latest project Fantasmas is yet another fascinatingly weird and humorous glimpse into Torres' mind. He has the ability to tell unique stories with the kind of artistic craftsmanship that few can match. With a boatload of recognizable faces playing supporting roles in Fantasmas, you'll enjoy playing 'spot the A-lister' as much as the imaginative series' plot.

Hacks season 3

Hacks' third season altered the Ava and Deborah dynamic once more (Image credit: HBO)

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder's sharp comedy-drama is another big HBO success story of the past few years. Its third season continues to position the multi-award-winning Hacks as the best comedy-based show on Max right now. A series like this deserves higher viewership and, thankfully, it seems more people are clocking onto the fact that Hacks isn't a, well, hackneyed comedy that phones in its funniest moments.

House of the Dragon season 2

House of the Dragon suffered from the so-called 'sophomore slump' in season 2 (Image credit: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

Alright, let's address the elephant (or should that be dragon?) in the room: House of the Dragon season 2 wasn't as good as we all expected it to be. It just spent too long spinning its wheels. Indeed, after eight hours of storytelling, it didn't move the plot along with any great significance. That said, I still enjoyed my time with House of the Dragon's sophomore outing, which you can read more about in my review of House of the Dragon season 2's first four episodes. It made for fiery viewing at times and certainly set up some hugely important moments to come in House of the Dragon season 3. I just hope its third chapter builds on the foundations that its forebear laid and doesn't have its wings clipped by more poor narrative pacing.

Industry season 3

Industry has finally broken into the mainstream with its third season (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Succession fans have been dying for a worthy replacement for the incredibly popular cut-throat business drama since it ended with a fourth season in 2023. Well, it turns out that Max had a great *ahem* successor in its ranks already in the form of Industry. After its debut season got things off to an inauspicious start, the Mickey Down and Konrad Kay-created series has found its feet in subsequent chapters. GoT alumnus Kit Harington's star turn in Industry season 3 notwithstanding, it's easily the best installment yet for multiple reasons that I won't spoil here. Just check it out, I implore you.

The Penguin

The Penguin is a stone cold masterpiece (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

If it wasn't for three other shows that blew me away in 2024, this spin-off of 2022's The Batman film might have been my favorite show of the year. Led by powerhouse performances by Cristin Milioti and the almost unrecognizable Colin Farrell, The Penguin is essentially The Sopranos meets Scarface while being set in the DC universe.

If that isn't enough to convince you to stream it as soon as possible, my review of The Penguin will. Once you've picked yourself off the floor after The Penguin's stunning ending, see how its finale sets up events to come in The Batman Part II.

True Detective: Night Country

Night Country is a welcome return to form for the True Detective anthology series (Image credit: Max)

True Detective fans weren't as impressed by the crime anthology series' last two seasons as its first, but Night Country is certainly a return to form for the Nic Pizzolatto-developed program. Like The Penguin, it's anchored by great performances from its two leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and tells a spooky, atmospheric tale that's as ice-cold as its Alaskan setting.

Best Netflix shows of 2024

Arcane season 2

Arcane season 2 might be my favorite TV show of 2024 (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

It was a long wait for me and my fellow Arcane fans to finally see its second season, but the three-year intermission was absolutely worth it. Despite its slightly rushed story, something that co-creator Christian Linke says Riot and Netflix will "learn from" as development begins on the award-winning show's sequel projects, Arcane season 2 is an absolute masterpiece. Indeed, it's a modern animated classic that does a highly satisfying job of wrapping up Vi and Jinx's stories, as well as other characters who inhabit the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun. You can read more about my overall thoughts in my Arcane season 2 review.

Once you've watched it, my Arcane season 2 act 1 ending explained article, Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained piece, and Arcane season 2 act 3 ending explainer are chock full of more information on all nine episodes. You won't regret opening them, trust me, nor will you regret streaming this titanic League of Legends (LoL) TV adaptation. Now, what will I do until the next LoL production is out...

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer was one of Netflix's biggest TV hits of the year (Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

If it wasn't for Squid Game's sophomore season (more on this later), Baby Reindeer would be the most talked about show of 2024. The unsettling black comedy-drama, which apparently fictionalizes real-life events involving Richard Gadd (NB: some story details have been angrily disputed by real-world individuals depicted in the Netflix show), tells the tale of Donny, an aspiring comedian who starts getting stalked by Martha, a regular at the pub Donny also works at.

A deeply disturbing watch at times, Baby Reindeer became an overnight sensation thanks to its shocking narrative and infatuated viewers wanting to find out if it really was inspired by true events. My advice? Leave the latter alone and just enjoy (if that's the right word to use) one of 2024's best Netflix shows for what it is.

Black Doves

Black Doves made a late run for the Netflix series of the year award (Image credit: Stefania Rosini/Netflix)

A black comedy spy thriller that almost left it too late to book a spot on this list, Black Doves is a terrific British series that proves (if any evidence was required) just how talented Kiera Knightley and Ben Whishaw are. In it, the pair play secret agents Helen and Sam – the former seeking revenge after her lover is killed, and the latter tasked with protecting her on her quest for vengeance. Thanks to Knightley and Whishaw's natural rapport and creator Joe Barton's sharp writing, Black Doves finally gives Netflix another spy thriller (the other being The Night Agent) that's worth your time. A second season was recently announced, too, which Netflix must have liked how it performed!

Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton's third season was a TV juggernaut during the middle part of 2024 (Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone's favorite steamy period drama made its long-awaited return this year – and, lord, was it worth the wait. Bridgerton's third season was a television juggernaut in mid-2024, with viewers unable to get enough of Colin and Penelope's 'will they, won't they' dynamic. Stop trying to find out if they get together via Lady Whistledown's gossip sheets and stick this two-parter on your TV instead. Once you're done, get the, well, gossip on everything we know about Bridgerton season 4.

Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon is one of this year's most-watched anime (Image credit: Netflix)

Another unexpected addition to this article, Delicious in Dungeon proved its worth as one of 2024's best anime shows upon its debut just after New Year's Day. Based on the manga of the same name, it follows an intrepid group of adventurers who embark on a quest to save their friend from a hungry dragon and *ahem* cook up a storm along the way. A must-watch for anyone who likes good character development, fun-filled action, and mouth-watering animated food.

The Diplomat season 2

Audiences liked The Diplomat's second season more than the first (Image credit: Netflix)

The Diplomat's first season was no slouch, but the Keri Russell-fronted political mystery-drama really comes into its own during its sophomore outing. It's yet another example of why Netflix should renew shows for a second season more regularly, too, regardless of their critical and commercial success. After laying the groundwork last time out, The Diplomat season 2 builds on its forebear's foundations with aplomb to deliver an even more suspenseful and thrilling season than what came before.

Griselda

Sofia Vergara gives one of the best acting performances of her career in Griselda (Image credit: Netflix)

Like Delicious in Dungeon, this Sofia Vergara-led crime drama biopic doesn't feel like it came out in 2024 but arrive in January this year it most certainly did. I'm glad I remembered that it did, too, because it fully deserves a spot on this end-of-year round-up piece. Vergara is absolutely sensational as real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, whose ambition and savvy business approach put the proverbial cat among the pigeons in 80s Mexico. Sure, Griselda plays fast and loose with the titular character's history, but it makes for fascinating viewing nonetheless.

Heartstopper season 3

Heartstopper season 3 was a return to form after the hit show's second chapter (Image credit: Netflix)

Viewers' hearts were all a-flutter again when Heartstopper season 3 made its debut in October. Indeed, Netflix's consistently great adaptation of Alice Oseman's queer rom-com book series is the kind of uplifting genre fare that we need to see more of. Yes, it regularly deals with some really difficult subject matter, but such topics are balanced out by its optimistic sensibilities and genuine warm cast of characters. Keep making more seasons, Netflix, and we'll keep eating them up.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 holds a perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

After its first season gave Stranger Things 4 a run for its money in 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer continues to be the go-to legal drama for Netflix users. In fact, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is the best-rated entry in the streamer's TV adaptation so far – evidence that, once again, shows Netflix TV Originals can shine brighter with each passing chapter if given the opportunity. With another gripping mystery at its heart, this Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series is terrific. I rest my case, your honor.

One Day

One Day tore out our hearts in the early part of 2024 (Image credit: Netflix)

If Heartstopper's soppier moments aren't enough to have you reaching for the tissue box, this romantic drama is just the ticket. Inspired by David Nicholls' beloved novel of the same name, it tells the story of graduates Emma and Dexter, whose fates are seemingly intertwined after initially going their separate ways once high school is over. One Day is the rom-com genre at its most heart-warming and tear-jerking best.

Outer Banks season 4

Outer Banks returned with a bang in its fourth season (Image credit: Netflix)

Pogue nation, rise up! That's right, Outer Banks season 4 has earned itself a spot on this list, and its fanatical followers will say it's just rewards for its best season so far. Indeed, the chapter preceding this one was a bit of a mess, so I'm sure Poguelandia's pilgrims were delighted to see that Outer Banks' latest entry was a return to form for the show's teenage crew. A series that won't be to everyone's tastes but, if you get hooked on it, you'll spend an entire week binge-watching all 40 episodes.

Ripley

Ripley's monochromatic palette helped to differentiate it from the Netflix TV crowd (Image credit: Netflix)

A smoldering Andrew Scott in a TV remake of The Talented Mr Ripley with a monochromatic palette? Where do we sign up? You won't need to fill in any paperwork to watch Ripley, dear reader – simply load it up on Netflix and enjoy its mystery-laced, heart-pounding ride. I was certainly entertained by what was on offer and I'm sure none of you will be able to get enough of Scott's impervious performance as the titular conman once its first episode has sunk its claws into you. Now, about that season 2 renewal, Netflix...

Squid Game season 2

Was there any doubt that Squid Game season 2 wouldn't appear on this list? (Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

How could I not include the most-watched Netflix TV Original of all time's second season on this list? Squid Game season 2 may have arrived with just five days left of 2024, but it's already taken the streaming giant's TV chart by storm (I know, shock, horror). We won't know how many people actually tuned in to watch Squid Game's sophomore season until next year, but I'll be amazed if it isn't in the millions. A delightfully gruesome, dramatic, and even more heart-wrenching entry than its predecessor.

Supacell season 1

Supacell was a surprise hit for Netflix this year (Image credit: Netflix)

Another surprise British hit, Supacell powered its way onto Netflix to little fanfare earlier this year and took names while it kicked ass. Developed by UK artist Rapman, the South London-set series follows five ordinary Black people who unexpectedly develop superhuman abilities and are subsequently pursued by a clandestine organization that's hellbent on using them for nefarious means. An absolute riot from start to finish, and a tale that isn't afraid to explore deep communal divisions and xenophobia within UK society.

Best Paramount Plus shows of 2024

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' critically acclaimed revival continues in this Paramount Plus series (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

A classic 2D animated series that picks up after the events of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, this Paramount Plus show is as fun as the hand-drawn 3D animated movie that precedes it. With the heroes in a half-shell's four voice actors reprising their roles as the titular group from Mutant Mayhem, plus callbacks to the film, there's plenty of continuity between the projects that makes the family-friendly Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles not only highly enjoyable but well worth watching.

Tulsa King season 2

Tulsa King's second season turns the crime comedy-drama into a top-tier TV show (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Like Industry, this comedy-drama got off to a slow-ish start following its season 1 debut in 2022. Two years later, however, Tulsa King's second installment is another prime example of why you shouldn't give up on a series after a single season. A fun-filled crime caper led by the as-always impervious Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King season 2 officially puts this show on the map. Bag yourself a Paramount Plus free trial and check it out for yourself.

Yellowstone season 5

Yellowstone's quality took a dip with its fifth season, but it's still an engrossing watch (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone's fifth and final season may be its worst-rated entry since the hugely successful western series began, but it's impossible to ignore just how popular Tyler Sheridan's first TV show has been over the past six years. Yellowstone season 5 doesn't get everything right and it's certainly the right time to wrap up this part of the Dutton family's story, but it's still a fairly compelling watch with a huge amount of pay-off for long-time fans of the Kevin Costner-fronted program. With four spin-offs in the works, one of the best Paramount Plus shows has definitely left its mark on Paramount's primary streamer.

Best Peacock shows of 2024

The Day of the Jackal season 1

The Day of the Jackal's latest adaptation has been a genuine hit for Peacock (Image credit: Sky)

There have been a fair few spy thriller shows in 2024, but none have been as popular as The Day of the Jackal. The Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-led TV adaptation has been a smash hit among fans and critics alike, with its sharp writing, great acting, and suspense-filled set-pieces confirming its place as one of the best Peacock TV series of not only this year but of all time. One of an increasing number of reasons why everyone should try out NBCUniversal's underrated streaming platform. A second season is on the way, too, which is all the more reason you need to watch it.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is based on the 2020 podcast of the same name (Image credit: Peacock)

Kevin Hart isn't my cup of tea, but even I'll admit he's electric in this absorbing crime drama. Leading a superbly talented cast that includes big names like Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Taraji P. Henson, Hart is an utter joy to watch chewing the scenery as Gordon 'Chicken Man' Williams, a streetwise hustler who gets in over his head after a heist gone wrong. Watch this one, I implore you.

Hysteria!

Hysteria! is a brilliant black comedy-horror that'll tickle your funny bone and spook you silly (Image credit: Peacock/NBC)

A dark comedy-horror, Hysteria! is one of my colleague Lucy Buglass' favorite shows of 2024. Set in the late 1980s, it follows a heavy metal band of outcasts who attempt to capitalize on the growing community fear about the so-called 'Satanic Panic'. When supernatural events and murders aplenty occur, though, the group of social misfits realize they shouldn't have played with powers beyond their control. A scarily good show that, if released on another streamer, would be far more popular than it is.

Best Prime Video shows of 2024

Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader is a superb spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series (Image credit: Prime Video)

A throwback to classic animated shows, this spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series is another example of how the superhero genre can transcend mediums. A film noir-inspired adaptation of the legendary DC Comics vigilante, Batman: Caped Crusader drops the titular character into 1940 America and tasks him with eradicating Gotham City's most menacing individuals. A bold new take on the Batman mythos that isn't afraid to mix things up for the Dark Knight, his iconic rogues gallery, and the overarching and episodic stories they inhabit.

Fallout season 1

Audiences liked that, Fallout (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

I had high hopes for Amazon's small screen adaptation of Bethesda's brilliant videogame franchise of the same name, but even I was amazed at just how authentically fantastic the Fallout TV show is. The series' debut season is not only considered canon in the wider Fallout universe, but it does a stupendous job of bringing said universe to life.

With a captivating story to boot, characters you love (and love to hate), buckets of melodrama, and the franchise's signature bloody action and dark humor, it's a stunning achievement for all concerned. Read more of me waxing lyrical about it in my Fallout season 1 review and then get the lowdown on everything we know about Fallout season 2.

Mr and Mrs Smith season 1

Mr and Mrs Smith's small screen adaptation makes for excellent television (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

Another movie-to-TV adaptation, this Prime Video spy comedy-drama wasn't on my must-see list in February 2024. Sure, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine led an all-star cast in it, but it couldn't be that good, right? As it turned out, it was – Mr and Mrs Smith season 1 exceeded all my expectations and proved you shouldn't write off a series before it's begun. With Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 in active development, I'd advise you to load it up on Amazon's main streamer sharp-ish.

The Boys season 4

The Boys' penultimate season is as funny, gory, and tear-jerking as ever (Image credit: Prime Video)

For me, The Boys season 4 is arguably the weakest entry in Prime Video's wildly popular adaptation of the comic book series. As I noted in my review of The Boys' fourth season, its biggest issues really started to show as it progressed.

Like a couple of other entries on this list, though, I was still largely entertained by what I saw. After all, very few shows, especially ones like The Boys that satirize the world we live in and the superhero genre, can be amazing all of the time. Anyway, The Boys season 5 will be the main show's final entry, so I'm expecting it to go out with a typically b-oi-sterous bang. Find out which story threads it needs to wrap up before its final credits roll in my The Boys season 4 ending explainer.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is the series' best chapter so far (Image credit: Prime Video)

As adaptations go, Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina had been incredibly faithful to Critical Role's Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) franchise. That was the case until season 3, anyway, which started to deviate from its source material to highly satisfying effect. It's still incredibly gruesome (graphically so, in fact), heartfelt, action-heavy, and amusing. What really elevates the adult animated show's third chapter, though, is its courage to rearrange the narrative of Critical Role's long-running tabletop game campaign to fit its own agenda without completely ruining how its plot plays out. Long story short: I can't wait for season 4 of one of the best Prime Video shows to arrive.

The Rings of Power season 2

The Rings of Power season 2 followed Tolkien's literary works more closely than its predecessor (Image credit: Prime Video)

I love The Rings of Power. I know it's not to everyone's tastes, but I can't help but admire how it builds on J.R.R. Tolkien's literary works concerning Middle-earth's Second Age and, like The Legend of Vox Machina, takes some creative liberties with the source material.

It helps that The Rings of Power season 2 is even better – not to mention thematically and narratively darker – than its forebear, too. My review of The Rings of Power's second season explains why in more detail, so I'll let that tell you more. Once you've read that and seen the latest eight-episode installment, read my Rings of Power season 2 ending explainer and The Rings of Power season 3 hub for plenty of details about the former's finale and latter's development.