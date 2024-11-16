Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: who died, what's wrong with Jayce, when can I watch episode 7, and more of your biggest questions answered

Well, that's one way to end season 2 act 2 – on the most explosive and devastating cliffhanger ever

Full spoilers follow for Arcane season 2 episodes 4 to 6.

The second part of Arcane season 2 is out now – and, if you thought season 2 act 1's ending was as emotionally stunning as things were going to be, you were wrong.

I suspect that, as you come to terms with the soul-crushing events that occurred in the popular Netflix show's latest episodes, you've got lots of questions rattling around in your head. Allow me, plus Arcane's creators Alex Yee and Christian Linke, to answer – or, at the very least, try to answer – them. Full spoilers immediately follow for Arcane season 2 act 2, so turn back now if you haven't watched them yet.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: is Viktor really dead?

LoL lore suggests we might not have seen the last of Viktor (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

It would appear so. After all, the teaser that wrapped up Arcane season 2 after show's first episode had fans fearing for their favorite character's life. Plus, there aren't many people who can take a Hextech gemstone-powered blast to the chest and live to tell the tale.

After a paranoid Jayce – more on what's wrong with him later – escapes the Anomaly, which apparently trapped him in an unknown dimension in episode 3, aka 'Finally Got the Name Right' he heads to Viktor's utopian camp on the outskirts of Zaun. Infiltrating said base, he almost kills one of its child inhabitants due to the impact of the Anomaly on his physical state – again, more on this soon.

Viktor is betrayed by his former friend and scientific partner (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Jayce manages to pull himself together before he gives the kid the same treatment he gave Salo (RIP, by the way) in the final scene of episode 5, titled 'Blisters and Bedrock'. I've no doubt that Jayce also remembers the kid he accidentally killed in season 1 episode 8, too, which stops him from murdering another innocent victim here.

Despite almost being gunned down, the kid takes pity on Jayce and takes him to meet the so-called Herald (the camp's messianic title for Viktor). Once there, Jayce powers up the gemstone beam alt-ability of his warped Hextech hammer and, aiming it towards a meditating Viktor, blasts him in the chest and seemingly kills him.

Why do I say 'seemingly'? Because, as fans of Riot Games' hugely popular League of Legends (LoL) videogame franchise, which Arcane is based on and is apparently a prequel to, will tell you, Viktor's ongoing presence as a playable LoL champion suggests he might not be dead after all.

When I quizzed Yee and Linke about whether Viktor's demise, they didn't confirm he was. "I think a fair answer is yes and no," Yee teased. Fine, keep your secrets, but I'm fully convinced this isn't the last we've seen of this cybernetically-augmented individual.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: what happened to Warwick?

Arcane can't let us have nice things, can it? (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Viktor's death has a devastating impact on his disciples, including Huck, who Viktor healed of their ailments with his Hextech powers. As Viktor perises, his followers scream in agony and suddenly die, too. Given Viktor's ability to take over any of his disciple's minds and/or bodies – as evidenced by him doing so to Salo in episode 5 – it seems Viktor and his peaceful acolytes are linked in some way, be it telepathically or in a form of hive mind consciousness.

But I'm getting off track. Heartbreakingly, Warwick – the monster Singed created from Vander's corpse – is also a casualty of Viktor's demise. Viktor used his powers to try to reverse Singed's alchemical effects and turn Warwick into Vander, so Warwick is also connected to Zaun's new Herald. Long story short: Warwick is also going to die.

Wait, is this apex shimmer that's bursting out of Warwick's body? (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Unlike Viktor's human followers, though, a panicked Warwick reverts to his feral state and becomes a murderous, blood lava-esque spewing machine. Fuelled by his unquenchable rage, Warwick mauls Rictus, Ambessa's lieutenant, to death as a horrified Vi, Jinx, Isha, Caitlyn, and Ambessa watch on.

Overcome with grief, an angry Ambessa instructs her Noxian forces to attack Warwick. He manages to take some of them down, but the overwhelming odds, and the fact he's already dying, mean Warwick's time on Runeterra – the world Arcane and LoL are set on – is fast coming to an end.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: did Isha die?

You had one job, Arcane: Protect. Isha. At. All. Costs. (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Another fair question, but one Linke and Yee were unwilling to fully commit to answering. With three more episodes to come, they wouldn't be drawn on anything to do about season 2 act 3, so it's completely understandable why they wouldn't confirm or deny if Isha died.

However, I think she's all but certain to have perished. Indeed, it looks like Isha sacrifices herself to save Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn (but mostly Jinx) by killing Warwick with Jinx's Hextech gemstone-fuelled gun.

Episode 6, titled 'The Message Hidden Within the Pattern', foreshadowed this. Early in act 2's final episode, Huck asks Vi and JInx to leave their weapons at the entrance to Viktor's camp. The pair reluctantly agree but, before she surrenders her handgun, Jinx removes its gemstone and gives it to Isha for safekeeping. Noticing that Vi didn't remove the gemstones from her Hextech gauntlets, Isha grabs that pair, albeit off-screen, too. You can see her shoving them into her belt bag as the trio enters the camp.

I'm not crying, you are! (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Given the heart-warming nature of Jinx and Isha's evolving sibling-like bond, plus the fact Arcane constantly wants to rip out our hearts, Isha's death has also been signaled since the duo crossed paths in episode 2. So, when Warwick lashes out at Jinx as she tries to subdue him, and then menacingly approaches Jinx to deliver a lethal blow, Isha springs into action.

Running into the fray, she slides and grabs Jinx's pistol, which is lying on the ground, and jumps through the air to land at Warwick's feet. After loading all three gemstones into the weapon, she salutes Jinx with a tear-jerking finger-gun motion – the same one Jinx used on Isha in episode 2 – before shooting Warwick, which unleashes a destructive Hextech blast and likely kills them both.

The big question now is: how will Isha's death affect Jinx? Vi's younger sister has surprisingly kept a lid on her psychosis so far in season 2, and it seems her friendship with Isha is a key reason for that. With Isha gone, though, we'll probably see Jinx surrender to her mental disorder and/or become a depressed recluse in episode 7. Arcane season 2's official trailer confirms she'll eventually emerge from her emotional rut, and aid Piltover and Zaun's joint fight against Ambessa and her Noxian forces. For now, though, a heart-broken Jinx will mourn Isha and Vander's loss – that duo, Viktor, and Rictus joining Arcane's growing casualty list that began with three big character deaths in the season 2 premiere.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: what's wrong with Jayce?

Good guy Jayce has gone bad (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

As I mentioned, Jayce has evidently been affected by the Anomaly. The magic crystal, which was given to him by the mage who rescued Jayce and his mom when he was a child, isn't helping matters, either. It's usually bound to a wrist strap Jayce wears but, after escaping the Anomaly, it's now embedded in his wrist, which won't be good for anyone's physical, emotional, or mental wellbeing.

So, where has he been? I don't have an answer to that but, playing it coy once more, Linke told me: "You'll find out in gratuitous detail. Let's just say certain illusions have dwindled", before Yee added: "You could say his dreams [about Hextech being a force for good] have died."

This wasn't a menacing shot at all... (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

There are a couple of hints in episode 6 as to why Jayce is on a mission to destroy Hextech (i.e. his life's work) and anyone associated with it. The first of those is what, at the start of the sixth episode, Viktor calls a "sophisticated conjuration". According to Viktor, this is a singularity that simultaneously self-replicates and self-annihilates itself. In layman's terms, then: whatever the Anomaly and/or the titular Arcane (remember, at the end of 'Blisters and Bedrock' Viktor tells Jayce he can see that Jayce has "been touched by the arcane") has done to Jayce, he's continuously being ripped apart and put back together by it.

That's not all. In episode 5's final scene between Jayce and Salo, and the sixth episode's sequence before Jayce almost bludgeons one of Viktor's child followers to death, he sees corrupted versions of Salo and said kid. Check out the below image for a screenshot of what they look like.

I mean, if I kept seeing evil-looking versions of people I knew, I'd probably go mad, too (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Clearly, these semi-hollow, disfigured versions of Salo and the child disciple are evil in Jayce's unstable state, hence his desire to eradicate Hextech and anything it's touched from existence. Is he being forced to do so by the Anomaly, the Arcane, the crystal stuck in his forearm, or a combination of the three? We'll find out soon.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: how will Ambessa react to Rictus' death and episode 6's wider events?

Don't anger a warlord, everyone... (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche)

Not well, I suspect. Her second-in-command is dead. Caitlyn, who Ambessa was priming to be Piltover's new commander-in-chief (albeit one that Ambessa believed she could puppeteer), has also betrayed her and re-allied herself with Vi and Jinx. Singed's plan to recapture Warwick failed. Oh, and a mentally distorted Jayce not only suddenly reappeared on the scene, but was also responsible for everything that happened in episode 6's last 10 minutes after murdering Viktor.

Ambessa's been looking to assume totalitarian control of Piltover since her first appearance in season 1 episode 7 through manipulating (unsuccessfully, I'll add) numerous high-ranking Piltovans. Amid episode 6's fallout, I suspect she'll now pull a Thanos and decide to "do it myself" – i.e. make a play to become Piltover's autocratic ruler. After all, we see Ambessa and her Noxian soldiers making light work of Piltover's enforcers in season 2's official trailers, so expect her to show her true colors in act 3.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: who is Felicia? And how does she know Vander and Silco?

Wait, Felicia's hair color is what happens when you mix Vi and Powder's together! (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

The short answer is she's Vi and Powder/Jinx's mom. A 'Blisters and Bedrock' flashback sequence also confirmed Felicia was a close friend of Vander and Silco. Indeed, the trio – as we learn when Vi, Jinx, and Isha come across an abandoned miners' break room while searching for Warwick in Zaun's underground tunnel network – were part of said mining team.

We also find out Felicia is the one who urged Vander and Silco to finally realize their dream of securing Zaun's independence from Piltover. The reason? Felicia finds out she's pregnant with Vi, who she conceived with her husband Connol. It's Vander who comes up with the name Violet, too. Oh, and Felicia and Connol's deaths, which we glimpsed in the opening scene of Arcane's season 1 premiere, were the reason for the breakdown in Vander and Silco's friendship. That's confirmed in an apology-filled letter, which Vi and company find in the aforementioned break room, that Vander wrote but never gave to Silco.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: how does Mel survive the Black Rose's attack?

How will this Mel-centric *ahem* chain of events end? (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

By using the same ability she manifested when Jinx attacked Piltover's council chamber in the season 1 finale.

After being kidnapped by the Black Rose in 'Finally Got the Name Right', Mel is put through the wringer in 'Blisters and Bedrock'. Indeed, not only does she witness Elora's death at the Black Rose's hands, but she's also imprisoned in an oculorum; a specialized chamber built by ancient forces to lock up false prophets. She also thinks she's been reunited with her apparently deceased brother Kino but, due to his apparent ability to teleport to different areas of the oculorum, and the missable Black Rose-hued flourishes that occasionally flash over him, it's clear he's nothing but an illusion.

It doesn't take the ever-perceptive Mel long to realize he's not real. Determining that appears to be to her detriment, however, with the Black Rose choosing to kill her once she works this out. Unfortunately for them, Mel's latent, seemingly light-based powers allow her to escape the Black Rose's dark magic-crafted chains.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: who is Mel's so-called sister? Is it LeBlanc?

LeBlanc confirmed? (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Nobody knows what happens to Mel after she destroys the Black Rose's supernatural shackles. We'll have to wait until episode 7, at the earliest, to learn more.

What I'm confident about, though, is Mel and Kino having another sibling. The Black Rose's Kino apparition mentions as much and, while their story initially comes across as just another one of the clandestine organization's lies, there appears to be some truth to it.

Indeed, just before Mel escapes the Black Rose's clutches, a mysterious voice calls Mel their "sister". Episode 6's end credits sequence identifies this character as 'illusionary sorceress' who's voiced by Minnie Driver.

But who is this enigmatic individual? Before season 2's debut, Arcane fans conjured up a magical theory about who the show's main villain is: LeBlanc, a prominent member of the Black Rose and millennia-old sorceress who, without getting into the weeds of her extensive LoL backstory, is essentially Noxus' shadow queen.

Armed with this hypothesis, I asked Linke and Yee if we'd see any Black Rose members, LeBlanc or otherwise, before season 2 ends. I suspect we will, based on Linke's wry smile and telling laugh, and Yee's ambiguous "are you asking 'will they be there' or 'will we see them?'". That's as good a confirmation as I've heard that we're right, everyone! Time to update my Arcane season 2 cast and character guide again...

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: who is Doctor Reveck? And why is he significant?

The doctor will see you now (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

As Caitlyn explains in episode 5, Doctor Corin Reveck is Singed's true identity. A revered alchemist who was kicked out of Piltover's scientific academy for committing an unknown crime, Reveck is also responsible for creating shimmer, the addictive substance that flooded Zaun's streets in the wake of Vander's death in season 1.

The revelation that Singed is Reveck has massive repercussions for LoL lore. Indeed, it doesn't just validate a long-standing fan theory that Singed and Reveck are the same person, but also confirms the identity of Singed's daughter, who we see lying in a stasis pod midway through season 2's fifth chapter.

I really hope this isn't just a throwaway Easter egg, Arcane (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Historically, Reveck had a child named Orianna who, for reasons unknown (I imagine The Gray, aka the toxin-riddled air that used to hang over Zaun, has something to do with it), develops a terminal lung condition. However, Reveck manages to keep her alive by suspending her in the previously mentioned pod while he devises a way to cure her.

Now that Reveck and Singed are canonically the same person, Singed's daughter must also be Orianna. As Singed notes, his monstrous experiments, Warwick included, have been tests to determine if there's a way to bring Orianna back to life. Considering he succeeded on the Warwick front, he's one step closer to achieving his goal of overcoming death.

Fun fact: Orianna, who's also known as The Lady of Clockwork in LoL, is one of the game franchise's many champions/playable characters. Her appearance in 'Blisters and Bedrock', then, serves as an origin story of sorts for this mechanical humanoid and, whisper it quietly, may set up a future LoL movie or TV adaptation starring Orianna.

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: where are Ekko and Heimerdinger?

What's become of Heimerdinger and Ekko? (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche)

We still don't know. They were trapped inside the Anomaly alongside Jayce, but they didn't return to the material realm (i.e. the physical world) with their mentally unstable scientific fellow.

As Linke and Yee confirmed, we'll find out what happened to Jayce in act 3 – here's hoping we get more details in episode 7 – so I fully expect us to learn more about Ekko and Heimerdinger's whereabouts then. We know they'll return at some point, as there are scenes involving the duo in season 2's main trailers that weren't part of episodes 1 through 6.

It's incredibly likely that one or both of them will return with superhuman powers as well. LoL diehards already know Ekko has the ability to not only rewind time but also explore the branching possibilities of reality to create the perfect outcome. This time-reversal ability was teased by the stopwatch he used in season 1, so I'd be amazed if he doesn't acquire said power due to his experiences with the Anomaly.

What's unclear is if he'll need his Zero Drive, the gadget he created in LoL lore, to stabilize his powers. Regardless, expect Ekko and Heimerdinger to play vital roles in season 2's final act. Speaking of which...

Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained: when is episode 7 being released on Netflix?

My face when I realize I have to wait a week to see how Arcane ends (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

Season 2 episode 7 will be released on Netflix, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on Saturday, November 23.

It won't be the only episode that launches on that date. As with the previous two Saturdays, three new episodes, making up season 2's third and final act, will arrive on the same day. With Arcane season 2 set to be the animated show's final installment – there were rumors that a five-season plan was originally devised, but Linke and Yee told me that was "never the plan" for Arcane – there won't be any more episodes to enjoy after they've aired. Sad faces all around.