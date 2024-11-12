The first episode of Arcane season 2's after show is out now, and its sneak peek at act 2 will have you fearing for your favorite character's life

Netflix and Riot Games have finally released the first episode of Arcane season 2's official after show

Afterglow will reveal key insights into the hit animated series' second and final season

Episode 1, which is out now on YouTube, covers the show's first three chapters

Full spoilers follow for Arcane season 2 act 1.

Are you desperate to fill the week-long gap between the multi-episodic releases of Arcane season 2? I can't imagine you've answered anything but an emphatic "yes" to that question.

Well, as the excruciating wait for the next batch of episodes to drop on Netflix goes on, the streaming titan has delivered some new Arcane content for you to consume. An official after show, titled Afterglow, has just debuted on YouTube – indeed, episode 1 is available to stream today (November 12) on YouTube and it provides a peak behind the curtain on some of this season's most important and emotionally stunning moments, as well as season 2 act 1's explosive ending.

Arcane Afterglow: Act I | Arcane Season 2 Aftershow | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Clocking in at just over 12 minutes, the behind-the-scenes look at one of the best Netflix shows' second season is hosted by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, who Arcane fans will recognize as sisters Vi and Jinx, aka the series' deuteragonists. For anyone unfamiliar with the actors or the characters they play – why would you be reading this if you weren't? – you can learn more in my Arcane season 2 cast and character guide.

But I digress. Episode 1 sees the stars joined by co-creator Christian Linke in a real-world recreation of The Last Drop, the famous drinking establishment that sits in the center of the undercity known of Zaun. As part of Afterglow's premiere, the trio run through some of episode 1 through 3's biggest moments, including discussions surrounding Jinx and Sevika's burgeoning friendship, the breakdown of Jayce and Viktor's partnership, Ambessa's motivations, and that huge season 2 scene involving Caitlyn and Vi – a scenario Link exclusively told TechRadar that the creative team "couldn't have done" in season 1.

EVERYONE SHUT UP IT'S THE CAITVI KISS pic.twitter.com/CcsESTL63mNovember 10, 2024

"The fans have been waiting for this," Steinfeld said of Caitlyn and Vi's long overdue kiss. "More importantly, [we knew] that Vi and Caitlyn were going to get this moment. We know that they see and understand each other, and they want that intimacy. But, it's very difficult for them to have, given the circumstances they're in.

"The dialog before that [kiss] says it all," Steinfeld continued. "Vi's in a place where she's lost everything she's ever been seen by, or been close to. The only way she has any of it left is through Caitlyn, and she's now asking a lot of her [Caitlyn] and to not change, given what she [Caitlyn] is now going through. I think it unlocks this newfound vulnerability [in Vi]... there's such a pay off of 'we are in that moment'. It's not just another kiss. It's a really beautiful scene that means a lot."

"So many people around her have changed," Linke added. "She's also seen Caitlyn, like, suddenly become this dogged leader, so I think Vi is really scared to commit because she's lost people so often. Is Caitlyn going to be another one for her [to lose]? So, it's a really fragile moment for Vi, because she's such a powerhouse."

Alongside other intriguing conversational points, Afterglow episode 1 also gives fans a glimpse at what's to come in season 2's next three episodes. Having seen episodes 4 through 6 – read my Arcane season 2 review for more teases about what's on the way – let me say that nobody is prepared for how epic and emotionally devastating season 2 act 2 will be. Make sure you have a box of tissues handy, everyone, because they made me cry more than once (yeah, I'm not afraid to admit it!).

With two more parts comprising three entries apiece, there'll be more Afterglow episodes coming soon, too. Another behind-the-scenes look at the League of Legends TV adaptation will be released on Tuesday, November 19, and it'll cover chapters 4 to 6. Afterglow episode 3 will debut a week later on November 26, with that installment examining what happens in the series' final three episodes.

In the meantime, read more of my coverage on Arcane season 2 below – and check back in with TechRadar this weekend (November 16 and 17) for even more from my exclusive chat with Linke and co-showrunner Alex Yee.