Arcane season 2 finally gave us the huge Caitlyn and Vi moment we've been waiting for – and its creators say 'we couldn't have done it in season one'

Arcane's showrunners have explained why a big 'CaitVi' incident was delayed until season 2

The moment felt like a better fit for season 2's story

The show's animated team couldn't have done it justice in season 1, either

Full spoilers immediately follow for Arcane season 2 episode 3.

The creators of Arcane have opened up on why season 2's third episode was the perfect place to finally give fans a big moment they've waited years for: an official Caitlyn and Vi kiss.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, which took place before Arcane season 2 premiered on Netflix yesterday (November 9), Alex Yee and Christian Linke explained the reasons behind holding back that crowd-pleasing moment until season 2 act 1's final chapter.

The pair's smooch has, as I mentioned, been a long time coming. Ever since Caitlyn and Vi – or, as Arcane's fandom affectionately dubbed them, 'CaitVi' – met in season 1 episode 4, viewers have been convinced they have feelings for each other. There was plenty of evidence to suggest this throughout one of the best Netflix shows' first season, too, especially as the Piltovan enforcer and Zaunite brawler grew closer with each installment.

Open your eyes. Arcane Season 2 Act I is NOW PLAYING. pic.twitter.com/JEHkitnhNONovember 9, 2024

Unfortunately, due to more explosive story beats, 'CaitVi' fans were left hanging about the pair's 'will they, won't they' dynamic. Indeed, with no resolution forthcoming by the end of season 1, and its sequel season taking three years to land on the world's best streaming service, audiences have endured a long wait for this moment.

At long last, though, it's happened. This season's third episode, titled 'Finally Got The Name Right', sees the pair let their guard down and confirm their attraction to one another. And that long-awaited kiss will be celebrated by Arcane's global fanbase. Even so, why did Yee and Linke wait until this chapter to give the people what they want? Expectedly, it all boils down to the story that the pair and Arcane's wider writing team wanted to tell.

Oh my god it's finally happening! Everyone stay calm! (Image credit: Netflix)

"They've both just lost something at the start of season 2," Linke said, alluding to the fact that Caitlyn's mom was one of the councilors revealed to have perished in Arcane season 2's premiere and that Vi's estranged sister Jinx was the culprit. "I think they're both very afraid of change, too, and they have that moment in episode 3 where they're still holding onto those things that have slipped away from them because they're starting to tread down this dark path [of seeking revenge on Jinx].

"In the wake of what Caitlyn's lost, Vi can sense there's a fragile trust in this relationship they have, and there's this moment coming up where they'll both have to decide how they're going to be when they're staring down the barrel when they find and fight Jinx. It's a fragile moment, the calm before the storm, and they're both thinking 'this may be the last moment we're going to have together.'"

I think they're both very afraid of change Christian Linke, Arcane co-creator

"In that moment, Vi is making a big commitment to Caitlyn by choosing her over Jinx," Yee added. "And I think that's ultimately why Caitlyn takes the lead [in instigating the kiss].

"It feels wrong not to give a shout-out to [lead writer] Amanda [Overton] at this point. The relationship between Caitlyn and Vi is something that fans have carried for a very long time, and we knew it was something we wanted to bring to fruition. Amanda really championed that cause and a lot of the specific mechanics of that dynamic she had a huge part in."

'It wouldn't have been possible from a technical standpoint'

Caitlyn and Vi could've kissed in season 1, but I'm glad they didn't (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche)

The decision to delay Caitlyn and Vi's first kiss wasn't only determined by Arcane's storytellers, though. Linke also revealed that Fortiche Production, the animation studio that brought Riot Games and Netflix's first League of Legends (LoL) adaptation to life in such gorgeous detail, wasn't confident it had the talent or technology to do justice to such a beautifully delicate scene if it had been included last season.

"Interesting tidbit: I actually spoke to Bart [Barthelemy Maunoury], our animation director, about the kiss last week," Linke said. "He was asked the same question and he later told me if we'd written that last season, the animation team wouldn't have been able to do it well because they weren't technically capable yet.

"So, he thanked us for not doing that!" Linke jokingly added. "He said 'I don't think we would've done a good job. We couldn't have done it in season one', so it was interesting to hear that it wouldn't have been possible from a technical standpoint, even if we'd have wanted to do it."

I've got more to share from my exclusive chat with Yee and Linke, but you'll have to wait until season 2 act 2 arrives on November 16 to read more. In the meantime, check out more of my coverage of Arcane's second and final season below. Alternatively, read my Arcane season 2 review for more teases about its next three episodes, or my Arcane season 2 act 1 ending explained piece for answers to your biggest queries after the first three entries.