'That was never the plan': Arcane creators dismiss claims that the hit Netflix show was going to run for five seasons

Arcane 's creators have revealed the truth about the hit show's rumored five-season plan

It was always going to end after two seasons, despite what a recent report claims

The rumor was born out of a prank pulled on co-showrunner Christian Linke years ago

Arcane's creators have dismissed reports that the hugely successful show was originally going to run for five seasons.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar before Arcane season 2 makes its Netflix debut on November 9, Christian Linke and Alex Yee said the situation had been blown out of proportion. Indeed, the pair admitted it was all just a simple misunderstanding, with its origins stemming from a prank that former Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent pulled on Linke years ago.

Linke and Yee's response comes hot on the heels of a Variety article published on November 6. Citing sources close to the Netflix series' production, the outlet suggested that Arcane was originally going to run for five seasons. Unsurprisingly, the story spread like wildfire across the internet, leading to fans – myself included – to ask why Riot and Netflix had decided to call time on Arcane after two seasons.

We're not laughing about this, either, Jinx... (Image credit: Netflix)

As it happens, Arcane season 2 was always going to be the hit animated show's final chapter – Linke telling me that a two-season arc was settled on "from the beginning". And, as Linke and Yee went on to explain, Vi and Jinx's story was always going to be concluded after two seasons.

"When we started building out the story after the pilot [that we showed internally at Riot], that's when we were like 'Okay, it's going to be two seasons,'" Linke revealed. "It was never the plan for it to last five seasons.

It's almost the opposite of what people have interpreted it to be Alex Yee, Arcane co-creator

"But, what happened was – I think we had the pilot or a few episodes, but we still hadn't had the green light for a full season. At the time, Nicolo thought it would be really funny to pull me into a room and say 'Hey, I know you haven't had the green light yet, and I decided I'm not going to give it to you'. I sat there, looking pretty upset, before he added 'Because I'm giving you the go-ahead for five seasons!'. We both laughed but it was, you know –"

"It's almost the opposite of what people have interpreted it [the five-season rumor] to be," Yee interjected. "Making an animated series – it has such a long development pipeline that it was a lot for us to ask them [Riot's executive team] to trust us with one season. But we also said 'If you want there to be another season soon after that, we need to start working on it while we're finishing the first one'. So, that five-season joke was their way of saying 'Hey, we want to give you a lot of runway with this.'"

"Yeah, then we said 'okay, it's going to be two, and then we'll grow from there,'" Linke added.

That "we'll grow from there" quote still suggests that there may have been talk of another installment, though. So, were there any discussions about stretching out season 2's original plot across two more entries? After all, a similar approach is being taken by HBO regarding its TV adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 video game, whose story will span The Last of Us season 2 and a sequel season.

"Honestly, the story that's concluding with this season is the one we plotted out from the get-go with the rest of the team," Yee confirmed. "I think we imagined ways that it could go beyond that, but one more season was the milestone we always wanted to hit."

"Long story short," Linke added, "five seasons was nothing but tomfoolery on our part."

