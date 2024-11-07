Arcane season 2 was reportedly going to run for five seasons, so why is my all-time favorite Netflix show ending after two?

Yep, I'm as mad as you are, Vi, because I also wanted to watch five seasons of Arcane

A new report claims Arcane might have run for five seasons

However, its two seasons reportedly cost over $200 million to make

Riot Games and Netflix aren't losing sleep over how expensive it was, though

Arcane season 2 will bring the curtain down on the hugely popular Netflix show very soon, but it sounds like that wasn't always going to be the case.

According to a new report from Variety, the critically-acclaimed and award-winning animated series was initially going to get more installments. Indeed, Variety's sources claim that Riot Games, who oversees development on Arcane alongside Netflix and animation studio Fortiche Production, had initially budgeted for a five-season run.

With Arcane season 2 set to be the hit show's final chapter, though, those plans – if Variety's report is to be believed – were significantly altered at some point during production. It's unclear if the plan for Riot, Netflix, and Fortiche's first League of Legends (LoL) adaptation was changed as development on season 1 reached its climax or while season 2 was being made.

Don't blink. Two days until the final season of #Arcane premieres, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/rjqC6p7tsDNovember 7, 2024

Based on Variety's report, the decision to wrap up Arcane's story after two seasons appears to be money-related. Per the outlet's sources, one of the best Netflix shows of all-time is also the most expensive animated series ever made, with Riot supposedly pumping an eye-watering $250 million – approximately, anyway – into 18 episodes spread across two seasons. $80 million was reportedly spent on season 1, with another $100 million outlay for its sequel, which will exclusively air on Netflix beginning Saturday, November 9.

Variety's sources note that the costly endeavor was largely down to a "labor-intensive approach", script delays during season 2's development, and Riot's decision to fund a $60 million marketing campaign ahead of season 1's release in November 2021. That final sum is far greater than what Netflix is said to have spent on its own promotional campaign, although Netflix and Riot declined to comment on the specifics of their monetary outlays when approached by Variety.

Cheer up, Jinx – at least Arcane wasn't cancelled after one season! (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche)

Regardless, Netflix and Riot aren't losing sleep over how much they reportedly spent on the show. Arcane became Netflix's new TV darling upon season 1's launch three years ago, with the LoL-inspired series becoming the most-streamed show in 85 countries in its first week on the world's best streaming service and earning a rare but fully deserved 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the TV project also winning four Emmys, including an historic Outstanding Animated Program gong, at the Television Academy's 2022 awards ceremony, there's little doubt that the pair feel vindicated over how much it cost to make. That much is clear in an answer that Marc Merrill provided to Variety, too, with the Riot co-founder saying: "We’re more than comfortable with the spend it took to deliver a show that was worthy of our players’ time."

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I mentioned earlier, season 2's long-overdue release is almost upon us and, if Arcane season 2's official trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it'll be as epic, heart-breaking, and action-packed as its predecessor. Before its first three episodes arrive on November 9, get the lowdown on every character in Arcane's second season, or read up on the eight big questions I need season 2 to answer before the show ends. Oh, and be sure to check back very soon for my full thoughts on season 2.