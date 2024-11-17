Arcane season 2 is rewriting the 'truth' of some vital League of Legends lore, but the Netflix show's creators deny they're breaking the game series' canon

Arcane 's creators have admitted that the animated show is rewriting League of Legends (LoL) history

However, they "aren't troubling" themselves with what's considered to be canon

Their response comes after some major character revelations in Arcane season 2 act 2

Full spoilers follow for Arcane season 2's first six episodes.

Ever since Arcane made its Netflix debut in November 2021, League of Legends (LoL) fans have fiercely debated whether what happens in the animated series is considered canon in Riot Games' hugely popular videogame franchise.

Three years on from the emergence of those online discussions, we have a definitive answer: yes, but only kind of. That's the verdict of the hit show's creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee who, in an exclusive TechRadar interview that took place before Arcane season 2's initial launch on November 9, they admitted that Arcane is officially rewriting elements of League's history.

However, the pair also stated they aren't concerning themselves with the definition of what's canon or not. Instead, Linke and Yee chose to describe the alterations to LoL's mythology as what "should be considered to be the truth" at this point in time.

Isha (right) is one of many new characters that Arcane has introduced to the LoL universe (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

The duo's comments come as act 2, comprising episodes 4 through 6 of Arcane's second and final season, makes some massive changes to the canonicity of LoL, such as the revelation that the monstrous, wolf-like LoL champion known as Warwick was created by Singed using Vander's corpse.

Another notable admission is the reveal of Vi and Powder's mom Felicia, her ties to Vander and Silco, and how she was a key driver in the latter pair's determination to create the undercity state of Zaun to ensure it's governed independently of its aristocratic neighbor Piltover. Then there's everything surrounding the 'will they won't they' pairing affectionately dubbed 'CaitVi' by Arcane's fanbase and that huge season 2 moment involving Caitlyn and Vi that we waited years for.

By far the biggest lore alternation, though, concerns the aforementioned alchemist known only as Singed. Season 2 episode 5, titled 'Blisters and Bedrock', confirms a long-standing fan theory that Singed is not only the scientist/inventor formerly known as Doctor Corin Reveck, but also the father of another LoL champion called Orianna, aka The Lady of Clockwork. For those interested in learning more about these changes, my Arcane season 2 act 2 ending explained piece provides more information.

Felicia, the mom of Vi and Powder/Jinx, was revealed in season 2 episode 5 (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)

This isn't the first time Arcane, one of the best Netflix shows, has reshaped what LoL fans thought they knew about the mythos surrounding Riot's most popular game. Arcane's first season made subtle changes to the way Jayce and Viktor's friendship is depicted in LoL, revised Vi and Jinx's backstories to make them blood relatives, and introduced new champions like Ambessa and Mel who weren't part of LoL history prior to their appearances in the show. Netflix's animated adaptation of Riot's biggest game, then, hasn't been shy about modifying its established lore.

Despite these changes, Linke and Yee are unmoved about the prospect of potential fan backlash over what was previously accepted as League canon. Yes, they still hope these tweaks "feel true" to fan expectations for these characters and Runeterra – the world Arcane and LoL are set on – but they're not worried about the complexities associated with what's canon and what isn't.

We want to tell stories that feel true to the expectations of fans Alex Yee, Arcane co-creator

"We want to tell stories that feel true to the expectations of fans," Yee replied when I asked if Arcane's events are now considered canon in LoL. "This question of canon – to me, it's like 'what is canon [as a definition] but the thing we say it is for now'? So, I guess I'm not necessarily troubling myself with it too much."

"We set out to tell the stories of these characters," Linke added. "I mean, it should be considered to be the truth. That's the most important thing."

There you have it, folks. Arcane is officially reworking what we knew about LoL, but it's not defined in the traditionally canonical sense if that makes, well, sense. Anyway, as we prepare for the arrival of Arcane season 2's final batch of episodes, read more from my chat with Linke and Yee, plus my wider season 2 coverage, below.