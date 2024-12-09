The Golden Globes 2025 nominations have been revealed, and I can't believe Netflix's Emilia Perez is this year's most nominated movie or TV show
Jacques Audiard's drama has swept the nominations board with 10 selections
Now that we’re approaching the final weeks of 2024, you can pretty much smell awards season from a mile away. After the unveiling of the 2025 Golden Globes nominations, I'm curious to see which new movies and shows from the best streaming services will sweep the biggest awards. With titles from Netflix, Hulu, and Mubi leading the pack, this year’s bunch of prospective winners reflects what an immense year it's been for entertainment.
Indeed, during the Golden Globes 2025 nominations livestream hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, a slew of movies and shows including The Substance, Slow Horses, and Squid Game were among the incredibly diverse selection of titles to be honored at next year's ceremony, which takes place on January 6.
But, I have one thing to get off my chest, and it's not a good thing. Netflix’s musical drama Emilia Perez 10 nominations means it swept this year's selection by a handsome margin – and, since I gave it a not-so-pleasant review in my Letterboxd diary, to say I’m shocked that it earned so many nominations is an understatement
From my 2.5 star scathing review, to me, it’s obvious that Emilia Perez isn’t the movie of the year. That's reflected in the hefty mixed bag of reviews that one of November's new Netflix movies received, too, but the Golden Globe Foundation appears to have loved it. On paper, a musical crime drama about a cartel boss’ gender transition sounds not only incredibly thrilling, but could make an engaging and inspiring narrative. However, the unhinged musical numbers diminished the sincerity of the story and left me laughing at its characters rather than relating to their individual and collective plights.
What pushed me over the edge, however, that its overstuffed narrative, comprising three different storylines, get more bizarre as the flick progresses. This is in addition to some unfortunate acting from Selena Gomez (in my view, anyway), which did little to ease my concerns that it's a very disjointed film and is what's primarily fueling my shock at its Golden Globes 2025 nods. You and I will see if it somehow has the pizzazz to win multiple award during next year's glitzy awards event.
Golden Globes 2025 full nominees list: The Bear, Shogun, Anora, and more
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabrielle LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light – India
Emilia Pérez – France
The Girl With the Needle – Denmark
I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
Vermiglio – Italy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
The Last Showgirl – “Beautiful That Way”
Challengers – “Compress/Repress”
Emilia Pérez – “El Mal”
Better Man – “Forbidden Road”
The Wild Robot – “Kiss the Sky”
Emilia Pérez – “Mi Camino”
Best Television Series – Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
The Gentlemen
The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.