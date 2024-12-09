The Golden Globes 2025 nominations have been revealed, and I can't believe Netflix's Emilia Perez is this year's most nominated movie or TV show

Netflix's musical crime drama has received 10 nominations, the most of any nominee across film and TV.

Now that we’re approaching the final weeks of 2024, you can pretty much smell awards season from a mile away. After the unveiling of the 2025 Golden Globes nominations, I'm curious to see which new movies and shows from the best streaming services will sweep the biggest awards. With titles from Netflix, Hulu, and Mubi leading the pack, this year’s bunch of prospective winners reflects what an immense year it's been for entertainment.

Indeed, during the Golden Globes 2025 nominations livestream hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, a slew of movies and shows including The Substance, Slow Horses, and Squid Game were among the incredibly diverse selection of titles to be honored at next year's ceremony, which takes place on January 6.

But, I have one thing to get off my chest, and it's not a good thing. Netflix’s musical drama Emilia Perez 10 nominations means it swept this year's selection by a handsome margin – and, since I gave it a not-so-pleasant review in my Letterboxd diary, to say I’m shocked that it earned so many nominations is an understatement

The Bear leads the television nominations with five nods (Image credit: FX/Hulu/Disney Plus)

From my 2.5 star scathing review, to me, it’s obvious that Emilia Perez isn’t the movie of the year. That's reflected in the hefty mixed bag of reviews that one of November's new Netflix movies received, too, but the Golden Globe Foundation appears to have loved it. On paper, a musical crime drama about a cartel boss’ gender transition sounds not only incredibly thrilling, but could make an engaging and inspiring narrative. However, the unhinged musical numbers diminished the sincerity of the story and left me laughing at its characters rather than relating to their individual and collective plights.

What pushed me over the edge, however, that its overstuffed narrative, comprising three different storylines, get more bizarre as the flick progresses. This is in addition to some unfortunate acting from Selena Gomez (in my view, anyway), which did little to ease my concerns that it's a very disjointed film and is what's primarily fueling my shock at its Golden Globes 2025 nods. You and I will see if it somehow has the pizzazz to win multiple award during next year's glitzy awards event.

Golden Globes 2025 full nominees list: The Bear, Shogun, Anora, and more

Shogun picked up a number of nominations in the Golden Globes 2025's various TV categories (Image credit: Disney)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet, Lee



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabrielle LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man



Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light – India

Emilia Pérez – France

The Girl With the Needle – Denmark

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Vermiglio – Italy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown



Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light



Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance



Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

The Last Showgirl – “Beautiful That Way”

Challengers – “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez – “El Mal”

Better Man – “Forbidden Road”

The Wild Robot – “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez – “Mi Camino”



Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country



Best Supporting Actor, Television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley



Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters