The nominess for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 have been announced

Clair Obscur: Expedition is leading with 12 nominations across 17 categories

Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are also up with nine, eight, and sevens respective awards

BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 22nd BAFTA Games Awards 2026, celebrating a total of 42 games across 17 categories.

Among the 42 games, Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is up for the most awards, receiving 12 nominations across categories like Best Game, Debut Game, Game Design, Narrative, and more.

Dispatch, Adhoc Studio's superhero workplace comedy, which was notably absent from last year's Game Awards despite being one of the favorites among players, is following behind Clair Obscur with nine nominations, followed by Ghost of Yotei with eight, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with seven, six for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and five for Arc Raiders.

Nine out of the 12 nominees in the performance categories receive their first BAFTA nomination, including Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, Jennifer English and Kirsty Rider for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Aaron Paul and Jeffrey Wright for Dispatch, Erika Ishii for Ghost of Yōtei, Tom McKay for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Alix Wilton Regan for Lies of P: Overture.

A total of 17 studios are nominated for the first time this year, including six in the Debut Game category. Alongside the highlighted games, other titles up for a BAFTA include Atomfall, Ball x Pit, Battlefield 6, Blue Prince, Donkey Kong Bananza, Elden Ring Nightreign, Hades 2, Helldivers 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and more.

"Today’s nominations recognise 42 outstanding games that highlight the very best of the global games industry," said Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA’s Games Committee. "This year’s nominations reflect an industry reshaping itself – with a vibrant mix of established studios standing alongside a wide range of independent studios, and a number of development teams earning nominations for the first time.

"The exceptional craft, artistry and innovation behind these titles shines through. A nomination is an extraordinary achievement, and I extend my warmest congratulations to every nominee for their innovation, hard work and resilience.”

This year, the annual ceremony will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, on April 17, 2026, but fans can tune in to watch the live show on BAFTA's YouTube channel.

You can take a look at the full list of nominees on BAFTA's website.

