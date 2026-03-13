Borderlands 4's first story pack is the game's 'biggest DLC yet' and launches later this month
Meet the latest Vault Hunter, C4SH
- Borderlands 4 Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned arrives on March 26
- The paid DLC adds a new Vault Hunter named C4SH and a new zone filled with extra missions
- An update also brings the highly requested shared progression across characters
Gearbox Software has revealed Borderlands 4 Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, which will introduce all-new content when it arrives later this month.
The first paid story pack, which the studio is calling its "biggest [downloadable content] DLC yet", will launch on March 26 and features the all-new Vault Hunter, C4SH the Rogue.
He's a CasinoBot who makes quick work of his enemies with skills like Sleight of Hand, allowing him to draw cards from his randomised deck and throw them to unleash powerful spells.Article continues below
The DLC will also include new Legendary and Pearlescent loot, cosmetics, and a new map region called The Whispering Glacier, which is packed with new story missions, side missions, activities, and collectibles, as well as two new major boss fights and 16 minibosses.
"As a malicious cosmic entity threatens Kairos, and madness lingers on the frigid wind, players will join forces with the plucky, take-no-mess Ellie — mechanic extraordinaire and daughter of Moxxi — on a quest to destroy an alien monolith and enter the accursed Vault of the Damned," Gearbox teases.
"Guided by the returning peculiar proprietor Mancubus Bloodtooth, players will brave the icy wastes of The Whispering Glacier, a frozen expanse littered with the husks of derelict ships and dark secrets."
To access the new region, players will need to own Story Pack 1 and first complete the "A Lot to Process" mission in the Fadefields, or players can start a new Vault Hunter that skips directly to the Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned content at level 13.
In addition to all this content, a major Borderlands 4 update will bring the highly requested shared progression across characters, meaning new characters on the same account will gain access to map progression, SDU tokens, Hover Drives, cosmetic rewards, and activity progression.
Gearbox confirmed cross-platform saves are something the team continues to work on for a later update.
Story Pack 1 is just the first update in the game's content roadmap for 2026, with Bounty Packs 3, 4, and 5 to be released throughout Q2 and Q3 2026. Story Pack 2 is expected to arrive later this year in Q3 2025 and include another Vault Hunter, main missions, the new Kairos zone, and more.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
