Who is Joe Locke's Teen in Agatha All Along? The Marvel TV show's first two episodes are hiding some big clues about his real name

Full spoilers follow for Agatha All Along's two-episode premiere, WandaVision, and Doctor Strange 2. Potentially big spoilers also follow for Teen's real identity.

Agatha All Along has made its spellbinding debut on Disney Plus – and, like many of you, I'm already caught up in its biggest mystery: who is Teen, the enigmatic character played by Joe Locke?

Shocking no one, Marvel doesn't give us a definitive answer at any point in the show's two-episode premiere. In fact, the comic giant goes to great lengths to ensuring that Teen's real name isn't disclosed in the episodes 'Seekest Thou The Road' or 'Circle Sewn With Fate, Unlock Thy Hidden Gate'. Clearly, there's more than meets the eye with the particular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character.

But, like any good detective, I've scoured Agatha All Along's first two episodes for clues to determine Teen's actual identity. I don't want to brag, but I think I've already worked out who he is, too. So, before you continue scrolling, this is your final warning: potentially huge spoilers follow for Marvel's latest TV show. If you haven't seen any episodes yet, read my Agatha All Along review first and then stream them. Once you've completed both tasks, you should be safe to proceed.

What is Teen's real name in Agatha All Along? Is it Billy Maximoff?

I'm convinced that Joe Locke's Teen is Billy Maximoff in disguise (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

In the immediate aftermath of Agatha All Along's debut, the prevailing theory among Marvel fans – myself included – is that Teen's real name is William 'Billy' Maximoff. Yes, one of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch's twin sons who first appeared in WandaVision.

There are plenty of signs to support this fan theory. For one, Teen wants to navigate the dangerous, sorcery-filled realm known as The Witches' Road. Individuals who successfully pass its numerous trials will be gifted a grand reward once they reach the end. With Wanda seemingly perishing in Doctor Strange 2's final act, what better reason would one of her sons have to successfully traverse The Witches' Road and rescue his mom from eternal damnation?

That isn't the only compelling piece of evidence that Teen is really Billy. Early on in episode 2 when he's conversing with Agatha Harkness, the latter asks him what his name is. Teen tries to tell her, but his mouth is covered by some of dark magic spell that prevents Agatha – and viewers – from hearing what he says, or even reading his lips to work out what words he's uttering.

Interesting, very interesting... (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

While we can't decipher his name, there are two hints at Teen's real identity. The first is the cursive, black-inked letter that censors Teen's face as he replies to Agatha's query. Depending on how you read it, it looks like an upside down 'W' or a 'M', which – surprise surprise – are Wanda's initials. The other clue is more subtle but, if you pay very close attention to the movement of Locke's mouth and jaw as he responds to Agatha, it looks like it says 'Billy Maximoff'.

Then there's the fact that, in the comics, Billy is a supremely powerful being in his own right. You can read more about his comic book origins and history in our Billy and Tommy Maximoff explainer, which also goes into more detail about their creation and roles in WandaVision. In essence, though: Billy is, like his mom, a formidable magic wielder who adopts the superhero pseudonym Wiccan. His abilities are seemingly limitless and, at various points in Marvel comics, he's been part of superteams including The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Young Avengers.

We already know that Teen is obsessed with the dark arts and witchcraft, and that he's a Familiar, i.e. someone who acts as a witch's companion on their travels. Evidently, then, he has the potential to become a sorcerer – all he needs is a push in the right direction to become Wiccan.

If Teen is Billy Maximoff, how did he survive the events of WandaVision?

Billy/Wiccan (center) was last seen as a child in 2021's WandaVision TV show (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If Locke is playing an aged-up Billy, it poses one big question: how is he alive? After all, as we covered in our WandaVision episode 9 recap, Billy and his twin brother Tommy, died (read: disintegrated) after Wanda came to terms with the grief-laden events she experienced in Avengers: Infinity War.

Essentially, Billy and Tommy were the fabricated offspring of Wanda and Vision – the latter also being a make-believe version of the deceased synthezoid that Wanda created following his death in one of the best Marvel movies. So, once Wanda made peace with original Vision's demise, she didn't need a manufactured family to keep her company, nor did she need to maintain her extremely powerful Hex spell that she accidentally covered the town of Westview with upon her arrival.

So, if Locke is playing an older Billy in Agatha All Along, we'll certainly need a thorough explanation about how he evaded certain death. Not only that, but we'll need answers to the following: how did Billy survive if Tommy didn't? Is it because of his powerful magical abilities or something else? If, at the end of The Witches' Road, he gains his own powers instead of being able to save Wanda from certain death on Mount Wundagore, can he use them to rescue her? And, if that's the case, will Agatha All Along finally set up Marvel's Young Avengers movie – one which may take inspiration from the 'Children's Crusade' comic book storyline – after years of rumors about its development?

Teen could be Agatha's long-lost son, but I doubt that's the case (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

The other option, of course, is that Teen is Agatha's own son, who died/was given up for adoption/turned into Nicholas Scratch the rabbit (delete as applicable), and has been reincarnated or taken on human form for reasons unknown. There's little evidence to suggest this is the case, however, especially regarding the latter, with Agatha's pet rabbit (as seen in this article's main image) clearly still around in her standalone series.

Right now, then, all signs point towards Teen being Billy Maximoff. Hopefully, the Marvel Phase 5 series won't make us wait until its two-part finale to get a definitive answer.