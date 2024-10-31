Agatha All Along ending explained: who dies, does [SPOILER] appear, is there a post credits scene, and more of your biggest Marvel questions answered

Agatha All Along's final two episodes are out now on Disney Plus

Full spoilers follow for Agatha All Along's two-episode finale.

Agatha All Along has reached the end of the road on Disney Plus – and I know you've got questions that desperately need answering after its two-part finale.

Marvel's final live-action show of 2024 was a twisty-turny offering that prompted as many, if not more, fan theories and queries than its prequel series WandaVision did. And, as the dust settles on one of the best Disney Plus shows we've seen in a while, it's time to answer the questions that I can after streaming its last two entries, including whether there's a post-credits scene to stick around for and if that popular Marvel character makes a brief but crowd-pleasing cameo.

This is your final warning: major spoilers immediately follow for Agatha All Along, so turn back if you haven't seen it all.

Who dies in Agatha All Along's final two episodes?

Death comes for us all eventually (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

Of those who are left after Agatha All Along's first seven episodes, the titular character, aka Agatha Harkness, is the only member of her temporary coven who perishes in the Marvel Phase 5 show's two-part finale.

She sacrifices – or, in her words, "takes a calculated risk" – herself to prevent Rio Vidal, who was revealed to be Lady Death in Agatha All Along episode 7, from killing Billy Maximoff. Remember, Billy is the one of the fabricated offspring created by Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. In that series' final episode, Billy and twin brother Tommy appeared to die but, thanks to Billy's incredibly powerful supernatural/magical abilities, his soul survived. In Agatha All Along episode 5, it was also revealed that Billy's soul found a new home in the body of William Kaplan – a Westview resident who died in a car crash during the events of WandaVision's ninth installment, which sets Agatha All Along's events in motion.

Not the glory you were hoping for, eh, Agatha? (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

As Rio/Lady Death tells Agatha in this show's eighth chapter, titled 'Follow Me My Friend, To Glore At The End', Billy's possession of William's body is an "abomination" that defies the laws of life and death as it gives Billy a second chance to live. So, in order to restore balance to, as The Lion King (I bet you didn't expect me to reference an animated Disney film here!) puts it, the Circle of Life, Lady Death needs to take Billy's soul and let William's body finally rest.

Agatha agrees to Rio's request to hand over Billy once they reach the end of the Witches' Road, but only if Rio doesn't appear to Agatha when it's time for her to die, which Rio agrees to. However, when the time comes, Billy appeals to Agatha's motherly instincts – as episode 9 reveals, Agatha's own son Nicholas Scratch, who's been referenced time and again in this show, died in the 1700s – in a move that convinced Agatha to sacrifice herself instead of Billy. That causes Agatha to kiss Rio – the Kiss of Death, how clever! – which leads to Agatha's demise.

Of course, Agatha isn't completely dead. Episode 9, titled 'Maiden, Mother, Crone', confirms her spirit lives on, with Agatha now existing as a ghost. Unfortunately, Agatha All Along doesn't confirm if she inhabits a new afterlife-style plan of existence, or exists in one we've seen before, such as Black Panther's Ancestral Plane, the Thor film series' Valhalla, Moon Knight's Duat, or Doctor Strange's Astral Dimension.

What do Billy and Agatha find at the end of the Witches' Road?

It turns out Agatha isn't fully dead after all (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

Technically, nothing. In a startling twist, Agatha All Along's final episode confirms the Witches' Road isn't actually real and that it's just a fabricated realm that Billy conjured up using his reality-warping powers way back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show's premiere.

The 'Ballad of the Witches' Road, i.e. the song that witches need to sing in order to access the magic-imbued parallel dimension, is nothing but a con, too. Indeed, it's a song that Agatha and Nicholas made up in the 18th century. After Nicholas' death, Agatha uses it to lure coven-less witches together so she could steal their powers and drain their life force in order to live longer.

All of that means, then, that the Witches' Road was a manifestation of Billy's desire to find his brother Tommy, and that it was built upon the biggest lie Agatha had ever spun. It also means that those who died while walking the road – Sharon Davis, Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Lilia Calderu – were all technically murdered by Billy. Without him creating the road, the trio would still be alive.

I wonder how many people are going to be making last-minute Wiccan Halloween costumes after episode 8 (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

Walking the magically assembled Witches' Road had some benefits, mind you. It helped Jennifer Kale, the only other survivor of the road, to regain her own magical powers by breaking the binding spell placed on her by Agatha over a century earlier. Billy – or Teen, as he was known for the first half of Agatha All Along – learned his true identity, found out about his own potent powers, and, with Agatha's help, realized that Tommy's soul survived, too.

As for Agatha, she also regained her abilities (before she did, anyway) after Billy uses his powers to revive hers during their episode 8 showdown with Lady Death. In a way, then, the Witches' Road did serve a purpose for those who survived its many trials.

What happens to Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along? Will he become Mephisto in the MCU?

Will we see Agatha's son again? (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

As I mentioned, Agatha's only child died in the mid-1700s. As Agatha is giving birth to him, Rio/Lady Death appears and essentially tells Agatha that she'll only get so much time with Nicholas before death comes calling. Long story short: Agatha only enjoys six years with her son as Nicholas gets sick and dies in his sleep.

Of course, the question remains what happens to him once Lady Death comes knocking. In Marvel comics, Nicholas Scratch is a warlock and long-time foe of The Fantastic Four. Could we see him make a cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie next July, then? I think that's very unlikely, especially with rumors circulating that Marvel's First Family exist in an alternate universe to the MCU's Earth-616.

Marvel might have other plans for Nicholas in the MCU, though. The 'Scratch' half of his name is a reference to Old Scratch, one of many aliases given to the devil. Mephisto, a character inspired by the devil, is a demonic entity who not only exists in Marvel comics, but someone who fans expected to be WandaVision's main villain. Wouldn't it be fun, then, if Mephisto is revealed to be Nicholas Scratch in a future MCU project? There's speculation that he could appear in Ironheart, one of many Marvel shows set to arrive in 2025, so we could learn more in that series if he appears. Of course, this is all conjecture on my part, so don't take it as gospel.

Is there a post credits scene in Agatha All Along?

Is it worth sticking around for an end credits scene? (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

No. Agatha All Along ends with Billy and his ghostly mentor in Agatha embarking on a quest to locate Tommy. After the final end credits sequence rolls, though, there's no end credits scene to stick around for, so I'm unsure where the pair will turn up next.

Is Marvel going to make Agatha All Along season 2?

Don't bet on a second season of Agatha All Along, folks (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

I don't know. The chances of a second season, though, are very slim, because there's already a second WandaVision spin-off in development at Marvel Studios. Speaking fo which (or should that be witch?)...

Will Billy and Agatha's ghost appear in Marvel's Vision Quest TV show?

Marvel is making a White Vision-led TV series that could include Billy and Agatha cameos (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Most likely. I've no insider information about when we'll see them again, but they're sure to appear in the untitled Vision-starring series, the Marvel Phase 6 show that seems like it'll take inspiration from Tom King's 'Vision' comic series.

Led by Paul Bettany, who's played the synthezoid since 2014's Avengers: Age of Ultron, this TV project will apparently start filming in January 2025 in the UK. It's being written by Star Trek: Picard season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas and will follow White Vision, who was initially created by SWORD director Tyler Hayward in WandaVision from Vision's corpse – remember, Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. However, Wanda's chaos magic-created Vision restores White Vision's memories, which causes White Vision to freak out and flee Westview for an unknown location.

So, Marvel's untitled Vision series should pick up this loose story thread and reunite us with a White Vision who's not only confused and scared by these restored memories, but also an artificial being trying to find his place in the world. That's something Billy and Agatha will no doubt be able to help with, especially if they find Tommy, track down White Vision, and reunite three-quarters of the Maximoff-Vision family.

Does Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch make a cameo in Agatha All Along?

Nope, Elizabeth Olsen doesn't appear in Agatha All Along's two-part finale (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Again, no. Wanda is referenced on multiple occasions throughout Agatha All Along, but Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, doesn't cameo. The fate of this fan-favorite character remains unclear, then, after her apparent demise in Doctor Strange 2. Considering how popular Olsen's Scarlet Witch is, though, don't be shocked when it's revealed she's actually alive in Marvel's Vision-led show on one of the world's best streaming services or another MCU project.