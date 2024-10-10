Agatha All Along episode 5 just confirmed who Joe Locke's Teen really is – and he's exactly who I thought he was

Full spoilers immediately follow for Agatha All Along episode 5 and WandaVision.

Agatha All Along episode 5 has magicked its way onto screens worldwide – and, in a rare move for a Marvel TV show, it's revealed one of its biggest secrets before its last episode.

The Disney Plus series' fifth entry, titled 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power', marks the midway point of the WandaVision spin-off's nine-episode run. And, as if to celebrate doing so, it officially confirmed the identity of Joe Locke's Teen. Drum roll please: Teen is Billy Maximoff, aka Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's son, aka the superpowered individual known as Wiccan.

What a magical reveal that everybody saw coming (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

I know, I'm as shocked as you are (that's sarcasm, for anyone who genuinely thinks I'm surprised). Ever since Agatha All Along's two-episode premiere, the true identity of Teen has been a hot topic of discussion in online circles, with many theorizing who he really is. Having spent the last three weeks asking who Joe Locke's Teen is in Agatha All Along, I've been among those who suggested Teen was actually Billy/Wiccan from the outset, so I'm glad I've been proved right.

Okay, but how do we know Teen's real name is Billy Maximoff? After all, his name isn't explicitly said in episode 5, so there's a chance that many of us could be eating humble pie if it's confirmed that Teen is actually somebody else. Well, dear reader, I've got plenty of evidence to back up my claim.

Teen's blue-hued magical abilities are a dead giveaway about his true identity (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

The first shred of evidence – outside of everything that's been teased in the Marvel Phase 5 series so far – is when Agatha Harkness goads Teen by telling him he's "just like your mother". Now, Agatha is over 400 years old, so she's likely to have known plenty of moms in her time. Apart from her own mother Evanora, though, there's only one female parent that she's interacted with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) relatively recently. Yep, that'll be Wanda, with the pair crossing paths – not to mention dueling – in WandaVision's final few episodes. Reddit users LuckyLunayre and Fast_Moon also picked up on the fact that the first bar of Wanda's theme from WandaVision plays when Agatha says Teen is just like his mom, too.

There's further proof in the final moments of 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power'. After Agatha mocks an increasingly angry Teen – he's already seething after Agatha seemingly killed Alice minutes earlier – he starts summoning his long-dormant magical abilities. Unlike his mom's, Teen's powers are colored blue, which is the hue that corresponds to Wiccan's abilities in the comics.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only that, the superpowers he uses in episode 5's final scene are also exact replicas of two of his abilities in Marvel's source material. Indeed, he uses his mind control capabilities to make Lilia and Jennifer seize Agatha before mentally telling them to throw her into mud-filled pool of quicksand. Then, he uses his telekinetic powers to send that pair careening through the air into the same pit.

That's not all, either. As X/Twitter user mattgriffinreal pointed out following episode 5's debut (see above), the 80s-inspired attire that Teen is decked out in is eerily reminiscent of the Halloween costume that a young Billy wears in WandaVision episode 6. The crown that adorns Teen's head in episode 5's final seconds is an almost carbon copy of Wanda's headgear that she conjures up when she officially becomes the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision episode 9, too. Add in the fact that, in the hours after 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power' was released, a Wiccan explainer article was placed front and center of Marvel.com, and all of the pieces about Teen being Wiccan have fallen into place.

Now, this could be Marvel's way of trolling us (me included), but I'd be stunned – more so than Teen's real identity reveal – if Locke's character is anyone other than Wiccan. There's simply too much evidence to suggest he'll be anyone but Billy.

Of course, if Teen is Billy/Wiccan, we desperately need answers to some big questions I previously asked in my 'Who is Teen?' piece. Remember, Billy and his twin son Tommy were fabricated by Wanda in WandaVision, so technically they don't exist. Heck, they were even 'killed' (read: disintegrated) in the Marvel Phase 4 show's finale once Wanda had made her peace with the grief she's suffered for since, well, her MCU introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

If Teen is Billy/Wiccan, how did he survive/get reborn after the events of WandaVision? If he's alive, surely Tommy is as well, right? Now his powers have emerged, will be able to rescue/resurrect Wanda after her apparent demise in Doctor Strange 2? And what role will he have in the MCU moving forward? I suspect we won't get answers to any of these except the first question at some point in Agatha All Along. In fact, don't be surprised in next week's chapter, i.e. episode 6, is a flashback episode that reveals how Billy came into being – for real, this time – because I certainly won't be.