Disney Plus picks David Schwimmer to give you Goosebumps in season 2

It's shaping up to be a good week for movie fans of the more gothic variety. Not only has the fun teaser trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dropped, but we've got an important cast announcement for season two of the Goosebumps series reboot on Disney Plus and Hulu too. David Schwimmer, aka Ross from Friends, is joining the show in a lead role.

Goosebumps is based on the hugely popular books by highly prolific scare scribbler RL Stine, and this time around the show will focus on teenage siblings who discover a threat that will trigger a chain of events and unravel a profound mystery. As they delve further into the unknown, they find themselves entangled in a chilling tale – of course they do; this is Goosebumps – of four teenagers who vanished in mysterious circumstances thirty years previously.

Goosebumps season 2: what we know so far

Deadline reports that season two of Goosebumps will star Schwimmer as Anthony, a former botany professor and the divorced dad of our twin teenage protagonists who's trying to juggle the responsibility of caring for his ageing parent while having the kids over for the summer.

Schwimmer will be joined by series regulars Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels as the twins Devin and Cece, Elijah Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie and Francesca Noel as Alex. And there's another new face for this season: Ana Ortiz of Ugly Betty and Love, Victor, who stars as dedicated police detective Jen.

As yet we don't have a release date for the second season, but we do know it's going to be an anthology. Instead of self-contained episodes with one story each, the show will tell one story across the whole season. While you wait, here are three spine-tingling series to stream.

Goosebumps season two will stream on Disney Plus and Hulu, most likely in late 2024.

