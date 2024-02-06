Leaked Daredevil: Born Again footage has Marvel fans fearing for the fate of an beloved character

Potentially big spoilers follow for Daredevil: Born Again and the superhero's comic book history.

The first footage from Daredevil: Born Again has leaked online – and Marvel fans are freaking out about what it might mean for the fate of one beloved character.

Despite the best efforts of Marvel's security team, it's becoming a near-impossible job to stop ravenous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans from posting all manner of behind-the-scenes (BTS) images and videos from the Disney Plus show's real-world set. Indeed, given Daredevil: Born Again taking place in New York City, Marvel is currently filming the R-rated superhero show on location – one that'll give it a genuine level of authenticity but hasn't stopped MCU diehards from leaking snaps and BTS footage while principal photography is ongoing.

Unfortunately, that means some of the Marvel Phase 5 show's potentially important plot points are making their way online. That includes one pivotal scene that's ripped straight out of Daredevil's illustrious comic book history, and it has fans panicking about what it means for one of the Man Without Fear's closest allies.

I can't stress this enough, dear reader: I'm about to get into potentially huge spoiler territory for Daredevil: Born Again and the character's 60-year comic book run. Turn back now if you don't want to know anything about the series or the source material it might be drawing inspiration from.

Taking a (Karen) Page out of Daredevil literature

As the X/Twitter video above confirms, Matt Murdock/Daredevil will be *ahem* locking horns with Bullseye, one of his most dangerous adversaries, in Born Again. Real name Benjamin Pointdexter, Bullseye made his live-action debut in Daredevil season 3 over on Netflix, with Wilson Bethel portraying the unhinged sharpshooter who masquerades as Daredevil for much of that season.

Bethel's Bullseye wasn't initially slated to return in Born Again – which is, quite frankly, Daredevil season 4 in all but name by this point. However, after Marvel's top brass ordered a complete do-over on Daredevil: Born Again after its first batch of footage failed to live up to expectations, the Disney subsidiary opted to tie its Daredevil TV revival into Netflix's adaptation. That meant bringing Bethel's Bullseye into the equation, as well as confirming the return of two fan-favorite characters from Netflix's Daredevil series in the form of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page.

As Murdock's two best friends and closest allies, it was a significant oversight on Marvel's part not to include the duo in the first place, but I digress. It's the latter of that pair – Woll's page – that's got fans' heads in a spin, with many fearing for her safety amid Daredevil and Bullseye's likely frantic showdown that's currently being filmed.

In Daredevil Volume 2 #5, which released in March 1999, Bullseye murders Page when she dives to intercept a billy club thrown by the former at Daredevil. Page's death is one of the most shocking and important moments in Daredevil comic book history – some would even argue its significance is on a par with the death of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man's source material. The leaked footage of Born Again, then, could be the beginnings of this hugely impactful plot point, which spells life-threatening danger for Page if that's the route Marvel is going down.

I'd be dismayed if Marvel opted to bring Nelson and Page into the fold only to kill one or both of them off, though. Sure, Page's death would make for a heart-breaking piece of television, especially for fans of Daredevil's comics and/or original TV series. However, the storytelling trope known as 'fridging' – whereby a character is killed off to provoke a rageful reaction from a tale's hero – is a tired and clichéd one.

Marvel has already drawn fierce criticism from some quarters for pulling similar stunts with Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame and Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, so you'd think the comic book giant would've learned from those experiences and not provoke further ire from fans who are questioning whether to stick with its flagging cinematic juggernaut.

Of course, Daredevil and Bullseye's clash doesn't mean Page and/or Nelson will perish in Born Again. One or both could be severely injured by Bethel instead, thus side-lining them for much of the show and allowing Charlie Cox's titular vigilante to spend the rest of the season doing what he does best: fighting crime. Personally, I hope the leaked footage is a misdirect on the character deaths front – otherwise, Marvel is going to have a lot of angry fans calling them out and then some.