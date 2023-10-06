New Marvel leak suggests Daredevil: Born Again won't debut on Disney Plus until 2025

Daredevil: Born Again is one of three MCU TV shows that have reportedly received new release windows.

Marvel has handed new release dates and launch windows to three of its forthcoming TV shows, according to new US Copyright Office filings.

The reports, which were first spotted by Marvel fan account Scarlet Witch Updates and industry insider The Cosmic Circus (thanks to Reddit for the catch), suggest that a trio of Disney Plus shows will now launch between late 2024 and late 2025.

Per the filings, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be the first of these Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series to land on Disney's primary streamer. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which has reportedly been renamed Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, will make its TV debut in September 29, 2024. Originally, the show was given a placeholder release window of late 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again – an apparent soft reboot of Netflix's Daredevil series – was original set to arrive in early 2024. Now, it'll seemingly join its MCU brethren on Disney Plus in January 2025. Ironheart was expected to be one of Marvel's 2023 TV offerings, with the character's standalone adventure coming a year after she made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, her solo project isn't likely to land on one of the best streaming services until September 3, 2025. MCU leakers have previously suggested this will allow Ironheart to have closer ties to the War Machine-fronted Armor Wars, a Marvel film that's still in early development.

TechRadar has reached out to Disney and Marvel Studios for comment on the leaked filing, and we'll update this article if we receive a response.

This latest leak comes just over a month after reports emerged that Loki season 2, which started airing on Disney Plus in early October, would be the final Marvel TV show of 2023.

This latest leak comes just over a month after reports emerged that Loki season 2, which started airing on Disney Plus in early October, would be the final Marvel TV show of 2023. According to those in-the-know, Marvel opted to delay many of its upcoming TV shows due to the actors strike and now-resolved writers strike, which halted production on projects across Hollywood.

If true, today's (October 6) US Copyright Office filings lend further weight to Marvel pushing back the launch of multiple TV shows. That would also mean Marvel Studios' Echo, the Maya Lopez-starring miniseries that was set to arrive in full in late November, won't debut until sometime in 2024, either.

Marvel's TV division isn't the only one to have been hit by the recently resolved and ongoing industrial action. In June, the Disney subsidiary also delayed numerous movies on its Phase 5 and Phase 6 slates, apart from one big exception.

Marvel's TV division isn't the only one to have been hit by the recently resolved and ongoing industrial action. In June, the Disney subsidiary also delayed numerous movies on its Phase 5 and Phase 6 slates, apart from one big exception.

In the meantime, the second season of Loki – one of the best Disney Plus shows – will keep us all entertained. In our Loki season 2 review, we called it a "spellbinding and subversively clever sequel to Marvel's best Disney Plus series".