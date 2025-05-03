After Thunderbolts*, Marvel has the perfect opportunity to do the unthinkable with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday

Can some of Marvel's newest heroes keep the MCU safe from harm? We don't know...

Full spoilers follow for Thunderbolts* and various other MCU projects.

"Marvel has a villain problem". It's a criticism that's been hurled at the comic book giant's cinematic juggernaut for years.

And with good reason. Between 2008 and 2017 (or, rather, from Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was as much of a graveyard for its supervillains as it was a multi-billion dollar-spinning franchise.

Aside from the odd Big Bad who survived due to their fan popularity (Loki) or status as an anti-hero rather than a full-blown villain (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), Marvel Studios didn't think twice about killing those who opposed some of the best superhero movies' protagonists.

That all changed with Thanos' arrival. Not only did the Infinity Saga's primary nemesis actually live to fight another day by the end of Avengers: Infinity War – a film he was arguably the main character of – but he also did the unthinkable: he won. Indeed, he bested Earth's Mightiest Heroes and successfully carried out his plan to wipe out half of all life in the known universe.

Okay, he met his end a year later in Avengers: Endgame, but Thanos' introduction was a watershed moment for the MCU because it proved Marvel villains didn't need to be one-and-done scenarios.

Since then, Marvel has been far more selective with the villains it kills off. Spider-Man: No Way Home, WandaVision, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World... more villains have survived the events of these MCU movies and Disney+ shows, as well as other Phase 4 and 5 projects, than those in Phases 1, 2, and 3.

Now, when someone from the comic titan's never-ending rogues gallery bites the dust, there's a valid excuse to bump them off. Take Deadpool and Wolverine's Cassandra Nova, for example. If the titular odd couple hadn't killed her, she would've destroyed the multiverse, so she had to be disposed of. Nonetheless, these days, Marvel villain deaths are the exception rather than the norm.

Marvel's Thunderbolts* film continued the comic giant's recent trend of not killing its primary villain (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

All of which brings me to Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie and the two feature films – The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday – that'll come after it.

The final Marvel Phase 5 movie, which has just landed in theaters worldwide, Thunderbolts* follows in many of its recent forebears' footsteps by not killing its primary antagonist. Though The Void, aka the darker half of Lewis Pullman's Bob Reynolds/Sentry, is more of an antagonistic force – one who Reynolds and his fellow misfits must nonetheless overcome to save the day – than the outright villain of Thunderbolts*. The fact that Pullman was one of the initial 27-strong cast confirmed to appear in Doomsday also spoiled how this film would end. After all, Reynolds wouldn't be part of Doomsday's cast if he and his superpowered alter-egos perished in Thunderbolts*.

But I digress. The point is, Marvel's latest big-screen offering is another example of its desire to keep villains and/or antagonistic figures around who can still serve a purpose.

Predictably, Marvel is keeping schtum on the plot of Avengers: Doomsday (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That gives me hope, then, that the bad guys due to appear in First Steps and Doomsday – Ralph Ineson's Galactus and Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Victor von Doom – might not be unceremoniously dumped soon after their MCU debuts.

The chances are that one or both antagonists won't make it out of these movies alive. Somehow, The Fantastic Four might find a way to beat the planet-devouring cosmic being. According to The Fantastic Four: First Steps' official trailer, Galactus has marked this version of Earth – remember, Marvel's First Family will exist in a different universe for much of this film – for destruction, but that doesn't mean he'll succeed in his endeavor.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to bring down the curtain on the Marvel Multiverse Saga, will likely see a seemingly infinite number of MCU heroes, plus legacy characters from Fox's defunct X-Men film franchise and previous Sony Spider-Man movie series, work together to defeat Doom. That could lead to the reinstallation of the MCU in its current form or, as some fans have predicted, a hard reset that reboots Marvel's money-printing franchise for a new generation of heroes, villains, and viewers alike.

But, what if Marvel does the unthinkable? What if it doesn't just keep Galactus and Doom around for the long haul but, in a world-first for its cinematic franchise, also delivers back-to-back films where the villains win?

Alright, it's highly probable that Doom will be victorious by the time Avengers 5's end credits roll. Much like Infinity War and Endgame, Doomsday and Secret Wars are being approached as a two-part tale, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo seeking inspiration from both of Marvel's 'Secret Wars' comic book storylines.

The third and fourth Avengers movies are proof that if Earth's Mightiest Heroes are divided, they will fail to stop an existential threat. Based on what Thunderbolts* post-credits scene suggests – read my Thunderbolts* ending explained piece for more details – plus rumors that Doomsday will be an Avengers vs X-Men film in all but name, it's possible Doom will conquer all because its heroes are too busy fighting among themselves to unify and take him down.

How much of a shock would it be if The Fantastic Four were defeated in their first MCU movie? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

First Steps' narrative outcome is less certain. Again, thanks to Thunderbolts* end credits stinger, we already know that The Fantastic Four will appear in the MCU by the end of one of 2025's most anticipated new movies. How and why they traverse the multiverse to get there, though, is a mystery that First Steps will solve.

Right now, the prevailing theory among fans is that the iconic quartet will regrettably flee their utopian universe because they can't save it. Some MCU devotees believe they'll be forced to run because of Doom, who may destroy their reality to prevent the spread of Incursions – a cataclysmic event where two universes collide and one destroys the other – that were first introduced in Doctor Strange 2.

Other observers predict Galactus will follow through on his plan to consume the Earth that The Fantastic Four call home. The group will try to stop him but fail. Knowing they can either escape with their lives or perish alongside their world, they make the difficult but selfish decision to disappear into the night.

Will Downey Jr's Doctor Doom adopt this pose if and when he wins the day in Avengers: Doomsday? (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios)

I'm hoping for the latter outcome. Indeed, it makes an incredibly tragic backstory for Reed Richards and company upon their MCU arrival; one they could try to redeem themselves with by helping the MCU's current hero roster defeat Doom. Not only that, Galactus' victory would also be a better fit for the direction I want Marvel to go in with First Steps and Doomsday – i.e. releasing two movies in relatively quick succession where the bad guy triumphs.

We've already had a situation where a villain wins the day in one film but is ultimately defeated in the next with Infinity War and Endgame. In my view, it would be baffling if Marvel played the same card with Doomsday and Secret Wars as it did with the aforementioned pair.

Despite the recent turbulence the MCU has been buffeted by, fans will turn up in their droves to watch the next Avengers movies. Wouldn't it be even more fantastic, then, if they did so knowing that, having watched The Fantastic Four lose in First Steps, they witness Downey Jr's Doom similarly be victorious?

Neither the MCU nor its fanbase would have seen the likes of villains securing victories in back-to-back movies. Your next two films are a golden opportunity to surprise us all and do just that, Marvel. My advice? Don't mess it up.