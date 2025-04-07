New Marvel trailer for Thunderbolts* shines a spotlight on its main villain, and he looks and sounds even worse than Thanos

published

Robert Reynolds isn't who you think he is

The titular Thunderbolts teams standing in the building formerly known as Avengers Tower in Marvel&#039;s Thunderbolts movie
The ragtag group known as the Thunderbolts are in for a rude awakening (Image credit: Marvel Studios)
  • Marvel has released one final trailer for its Thunderbolts* movie
  • The new teaser puts the focus squarely on Lewis Pullman's Sentry
  • It reconfirms the superhero's dark alter-ego will be the film's Big Bad

Well, Marvel isn't hiding it anymore. As it ramps up its marketing campaign for Thunderbolts*, the comic book titan is no longer being coy about the movie's Big Bad.

Admittedly, it wasn't anyway. Anyone who's kept tabs on the final Marvel Phase 5 film's development since January 2024 will know who its main villain was likely to be. With each new round of footage, it's become more and more obvious who it'll be, too.

While Thunderbolts' official trailer heavily implied that its primary antagonist would be someone you expected to be a good guy, though, its latest teaser, which you can view below, just comes out and says it.

Who is the villain in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie?

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | Tickets on sale now! - YouTube Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* | Tickets on sale now! - YouTube
Watch On

The film's latest trailer confirms the titular band of misfits and disgraced heroes will face off against The Void, aka the nefarious alter-ego of Lewis Pullman's Bob Reynolds/Sentry. Heck, Pullman's mentally unstable superpowered being even says "I am The Void" in the teaser, which is as good a confirmation as any.

It sounds like Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and company have got their work cut out, too. Pullman's Reynolds informs them "there's no use fighting" him, before CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine calls him "invincible, all-powerful [and] stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one."

If planet Earth had a supremely powerful human at its disposal, it begs the question: why wasn't he called upon to help the Avengers to try and stop Thanos from wiping out half of all life in the universe in Infinity War?

Based on how terrifying The Void appears to be, it wouldn't have been worth the risk. That's made clear when he menacingly says: "You have no idea what I'm capable of... maybe I should show you." Anyone else get shivers down their spine?

Bob Reynolds holding his hands up in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie

This seemingly timid guy – Bob Reynolds – is a potentially world-ending threat (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anyway, Reynolds/Sentry/The Void will be sticking around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for longer than many Marvel villains. Indeed, he was announced as part of the initial 27-strong cast that was announced for Avengers: Doomsday in late March. So, while we don't know how the eponymous ragtag group will actually 'defeat' Sentry/The Void, he will make it out of this film alive and play an active role in that Marvel Phase 6 flick.

Do you want to spoil anything else before Thunderbolts crashes into theaters on May 1 (UK) and May 2 (everywhere else), Marvel? I hope not. While we wait for the Disney subsidiary's next big-screen project to arrive, get the latest on it via my dedicated hub on Marvel's Thunderbolts movie.

